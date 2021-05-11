5 NFL blockbuster trades still possible this off-season

As the 2021 NFL season fast approaches, there’s still time for some league-changing star player trades to happen. This NFL off-season has been full of drama as many players look for new homes.

From unhappy quarterbacks to an injured wide receiver and a veteran tight end looking for fresh starts, let's have a look at five high-profile blockbuster trades that could happen this NFL off-season.

#1 Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers

Three-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped the biggest bombshell of the NFL off-season when it was reported that he wanted to move out of Green Bay.

The news broke on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft and threw the league into a tailspin. Since Rodgers has not publicly said anything yet, it’s difficult to exactly know the reasons why he wants to be traded by the Packers.

While certain teams have reached out to the Packers to inquire about Aaron Rodgers this off-season, no team has made a trade offer for him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

The Green Bay Packers front office has so far ignored their star QB's plea to leave, saying that they will not trade Rodgers this season. If Rodgers threatens to hold out this off-season or retire, the Pacers may be forced to change tack.

If they were to trade the reigning MVP, there are a plethora of NFL teams that would gleefully welcome Rodgers. The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers are all teams that would make sense for Aaron Rodgers.

The Niners could offer Jimmy Garoppolo plus draft picks, which is an attractive package because the Packers would receive a replacement starter.

The Broncos would have to offer multiple first-round draft picks, as they don’t have a star quarterback on their roster to send back to the Packers.

The Raiders would also have to give up a lot of great draft picks to even get the Packers to listen to their trade offer.

The next few weeks will show how unhappy Rodgers is with the Packers and how determined Green Bay are to keep hold of their franchise quarterback.

#2 Deshaun Watson - QB

Deshaun Watson

If the Aaron Rodgers saga hadn't appeared out of nowhere, the biggest story of this NFL off-season would’ve been Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

Watson had demanded a trade after the 2020 NFL season and had told Texan officials that he would not play for the team again. Many NFL insiders and fans thought that Houston would be forced into trading their star quarterback this off-season.

However, things took another bizarre turn when Watson was hit with multiple lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

It’s believed that up to eight NFL teams were interested in trading for the Texans' quarterback, including the Patriots, Bears, Dolphins, Niners, Panthers and Jets.

However, all trade talks have stalled due to the lawsuits, and the NFL may yet suspend Watson for the entire 2021 season. If, and it is a big if, Watson’s lawyers can settle or get the lawsuits thrown out, then maybe, he could be traded before week 1 of the upcoming season.

#3 Zach Ertz

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles

Long-time star Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz could be on a new team come the start of this NFL season.

In March, it was announced that the Eagles had given Ertz permission to seek a trade. Reports suggested that several NFL teams were interested in the three-time Pro Bowl tight end, but no trade has happened yet.

Howie Roseman on Zach Ertz trade rumors: “We have to do what is right for the team” (@lhenry019)https://t.co/J5DLFkyA9d — Philly Influencer (@PHL_Influencer) May 3, 2021

The 30-year-old Ertz is coming off a down year that has dampened teams' interest in him. However, he has been one of the best tight ends in football over the past few seasons.

A trade to reunite former teammates

One NFL team that makes sense for Ertz is the Indianapolis Colts. He would be reunited with former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and former Eagles offensive coordinator and now Colts head coach Frank Reich.

So it would not be a surprise to see Zach Ertz in a Colts uniform in 2021.

#4 Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr.

One name that could be a wildcard trade option is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star offensive weapon has not lived up to his potential since arriving in Cleveland from New York in 2019.

The 28-year-old has been injury-prone during his time with the Browns and is currently recovering from a torn ACL, which could likely delay any trade talks right now.

Beckham Jr. has a $15 million cap hit this season in Cleveland, and the front office could decide that it’s time to move on from OBJ. Adding to that is the fact that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has played better without his star WR on the field.

Mayfield has a passer rating of 96.9 when OBJ has not been available, while that comes down to 84.3 with OBJ in the starting lineup.

The question is, which NFL team would be open to trading for the wide receiver? The 49ers could be the perfect landing spot, giving Jimmy G or rookie Trey Lance another weapon in offense. The Washington Football Team needs a true no. 1 star receiver.

It remains to be seen if a return to the NFC East helps OBJ rediscover his Pro Bowl form.

#5 Nick Foles - QB

Nick Foles

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles has had a hectic last few years in the National Football League. After beating Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, Foles has been on a merry-go-round with both teams and emotions.

He re-signed with the Eagles to back up Carson Wentz again in 2018 before again taking the reigns as the replacement starter, leading the Eagles to the NFC Divisional round.

Foles then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year $88 million deal in 2019. Unfortunately, he was injured in his first game, and he struggled to regain any form for the Jags.

He was then traded to the Chicago Bears in 2020 to back up Mitchell Trubisky. He started seven games but failed to earn the no. 1 QB job.

As we look ahead to the 2021 NFL season, the Bears have brought in veteran QB Andy Dalton and drafted rookie Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Foles could be third on the Bears' quarterback depth chart.

One team that could look to trade for Nick Foles is the New York Jets. They drafted Zach Wilson second overall and desperately need a veteran QB presence on their roster. Nick Foles to the Jets just makes too much sense not to happen before the 2021 season begins.