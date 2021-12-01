5 NFL coaches who have their jobs on the line after Week 12

Being a coach in the NFL is no easy task, and even though some franchises like the Pittsburgh Steelers have put their faith in one person (Mike Tomlin), teams usually have trouble finding the right head coach to stay with the team for multiple seasons.

There is always the question of what coach is a good fit for a team, or what they can do to elevate said team out of the slump they may currently be in. Sometimes none of this works at all.

Here are five head coaches who have their jobs on the line after Week 12.

#5 - Vic Fangio - Denver Broncos

It may be old thinking that is stalling the young Denver Broncos team from truly exploding as one of the NFL's more premier teams. They are currently 6-5 and share third place in the AFC West. That is not necessarily the worst record in the league by any means, but the Broncos did just get through a nasty four-game losing streak before winning three of their last four games.

Fangio, however, is 18-25 in the regular season with the Broncos and has yet to take them to the playoffs. Teams are usually known to give certain coaches a minimum of three years to turn out their team, and if that is not achieved, they look elsewhere. Certain team owners also can't see past their decision-making and let mediocre head coaches hang around a little too long, so there could be a case made that Fangio should be let go after this season.

#4 - Pete Carroll - Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best regular-season teams since Carroll took over the team's head coaching vacancy back in the 2010 season. Things began to truly shape up for Carroll when the team drafted Russell Wilson. However, since the 2013 and 2014 seasons, in which the Seahawks won the Super Bowl then returned and lost, the team has not been able to replicate their success.

Carroll has a 115-71-1 record as the head coach of the Seahawks, which is a pretty great number considering the number of seasons he's been at the wheels for Seattle. However, he has only amounted to 10-8 in the playoffs. The Seahawks have only seen five out of the last seven seasons, and things are getting tense between him and Wilson. It may be time for a coaching change in the North West.

