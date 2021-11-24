WATCH: Matt Nagy's son subjected to 'Fire Nagy' chants during high school football game

It’s not easy being Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy these days. And apparently it’s not any easier being his son. The Bears are 3-7 and will most likely be cleaning house in the offseason, if not sooner.

Matt Nagy's son subjected to jeers during high school football game

Chicagoans take their sports seriously, and when a team isn’t doing well they do not hesitate to show their displeasure — no matter the sport. Chants of “Fire Nagy” have appeared at Chicago Bulls games as well.

The sentiment crossed a line when students of the opposing high school football team chanted “Fire Nagy” supposedly at Matt Nagy’s son, who plays high school football for Lake Forest. The students chanting were from Cary-Grove High School, and the principal of the school formally apologized on behalf of the student section.

Dr. Neil Lesinski, the principal of Cary-Grove, released a statement regarding the incident:

“At the recent Cary-Grove vs. Lake Forest 6A high school football game played on Saturday, November 20, members of the Cary-Grove student body began a chant targeting the parent of one of the Lake Forest team members and family.

On behalf of Cary-Grove High School, I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by the administration at the game. We also felt it was important to meet with our student superfans that lead our chants and cheers to talk about what happened and give them an opportunity to reflect and correct their actions.”

Zealous fans can certainly ruin the experience of being a sports fan, but subjecting kids to jeers is another thing entirely.

Matt Nagy and the Bears have been under scrutiny, especially this season. Chicago has always boasted a solid defense, and they have skilled offensive players like RB David Montgomery, WR Allen Robinson II, and WR Darnell Mooney. Rookie QB Justin Fields has shown some flashes of brilliance, but his uneven play and the Bears’ losing record squarely lands the blame with Nagy.

Rumors have also surfaced that Matt Nagy will be fired after Thursday’s Thanksgiving game with the Detroit Lions, but Nagy denied such rumors. Nagy has been the Bears’ head coach since 2018. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2016 to 2017.

The Chicago Bears are looking at a high draft pick yet again next year with several key pieces still under contract. Star receiver Allen Robinson, however, may sign elsewhere given the Bears’ offensive struggles this year.

