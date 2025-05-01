5 NFL draft 2025 rookies who will not dethrone veterans in their first-year feat. Brown's Harold Fanning Jr. 

The 2025 NFL draft saw 257 new players entering the league, some selected higher than others, as several factors and needs played different roles in these decisions. While many players are expected to be Day 1 starters, others may need to work hard to earn a starting spot.

There'll also be several players who will have to wait at least one more season before becoming starters.

Having experienced veterans on the same team could ruin many rookies' plans.

Here are five rookies who won't be better than their veterans in the 2025 NFL season.

5 NFL rookies who won't surpass veterans in 2025 season

#5. Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Harold Fannin Jr. has one of the highest ceilings for a tight end in the 2025 class. The former Bowling Green player is coming off a 117-reception, 1,555-receiving-yard and nine-touchdown season.

However, with David Njoku eager to return to his best form, it'll be hard for Fannin to surpass the veteran tight end. He could still make some big plays in 2025, but Njoku looks like the clear winner here.

#4. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders, another Cleveland Browns pick, will have a lot of competition to become the starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL season. With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson as the veterans and Dillon Gabriel as his fellow rookie, Sanders likely won't have many opportunities to showcase his talents.

This should be beneficial, as Sanders is a young quarterback with a lot to learn. That said, it doesn't seem like Kevin Stefanski will force him on the ground.

#3. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart could face a similar situation to Shedeur Sanders. The Ole Miss quarterback is considered the future of the New York Giants, but he'll have to take a seat and see Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston battle it out for the starting spot.

This was always the plan, but even if Dart decides he wants to be a Day 1 starter, the competition itself wouldn't let him.

#2. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As intriguing and talented as he is, Emeka Egbuka landed on a team with two monster wide receivers. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have carried the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense for many years and that won't change overnight.

Egbuka can be the heir to any of these two players, but he will have to wait and see how they do their thing with Baker Mayfield.

#1. Tre Harris, LA Chargers

Tre Harris was a much-needed addition to the LA Chargers' wide receiver room after they struggled with their aerial connection in 2024. Harris will play behind Ladd McConkey, the team's clear best receiver in 2024 and Mike Williams, who is eager to prove doubters wrong in the upcoming NFL season.

It'll be hard to see Harris surpassing those two, but if the Chargers' wide receiver corps stays as inconsistent as last year, he might have a bigger chance to thrive.

