5 NFL Fantasy waiver wire running backs for Week 2 2022 season ft. Jeff Wilson

With the 2022 NFL season up and running, our fantasy teams are also competing for points. With the fantasy season back underway, we saw superstar running backs such as Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley put up monster numbers in Week 1.

However, there were plenty of guys who weren’t drafted at all but had excellent start to the season. They may not have been drafted into fantasy leagues as we didn’t think they’d play as much as they did, or fans and analysts had them as perennial backups.

This means there’s a plethora of running back talent sitting on the waiver wire who could eventually win you your league this season.

#5 – Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams is a touchdown machine in NFL

Despite sitting firmly as the RB2 for the Detroit Lions behind DeAndre Swift, you should go pick up Jamaal Williams if he’s available in your league. As long as he can stay healthy, he’s a touchdown machine, as was displayed by his two goal-line scores in the Lions’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Currently available in 46% of leagues, according to thefantasyfootballers.com, Williams can be a solid flex option for you going forward.

#4 – Rex Burkhead

Rex Burkhead

Many NFL fans were excited for the debut of Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce, as it appeared that he had won the starting job for the 2022 season. But if Week 1 is anything to go by, that belongs to veteran Rex Burkhead.

Burkhead played 72% of the Texans’ snaps, and had 14 carries for 40 yards as well as a further 30 yards through the air. Given his usage thus far, he’s a great flex option should he be available in your league. But be wary as Pierce may yet become the starter.

#3 – Darrell Henderson

Darrell Henderson

The defending Super Bowl champs Los Angeles Rams were expected to go into 2022 with Cam Akers as their lead back. This was after he returned from a torn ACL for their triumphant 2021 campaign.

However, in their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Darrell Henderson dominated the ground game, rushing for 47 yards on 13 carries. Akers, meanwhile, only rushed on three occasions, despite being drafted several rounds ahead of Henderson in most fantasy leagues.

#2 – Dontrell Hilliard

Dontrell Hilliard in action during a NFL game

Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard is another excellent waiver wire pick up for you ahead of Week 2. Obviously, Derrick Henry will dominate the ground game for the Titans but Hilliard is an excellent receiving back.

That is shown by his three catches for two touchdowns in their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

He averaged 20.3 yards per reception and while he may sit behind Henry, if the superstar suffered another long-term injury, Hilliard is the next man up for Tennessee.

44 Sports @44SportsNews Dontrell Hilliard catches his 2nd TD of the day! Dontrell Hilliard catches his 2nd TD of the day! https://t.co/82e7CiqRxm

#1 – Jeff Wilson

Jeff Wilson in action in NFL

If Jeff Wilson is available in your fantasy league, pick him up now! The San Francisco 49ers running back is the next man up after an injury to starter Elijah Mitchell in their loss to the Chicago Bears.

Mitchell is expected to miss around two months of football, so picking up Wilson is a shrewd long-term low-risk gamble. The 49ers are a run-first team, and while Deebo Samuel also has a part to play in their backfield, expect Wilson to get a lot of carries and dump-offs from Trey Lance as he adapts to the NFL.

Field Yates @FieldYates Jeff Wilson, Jr. has delivered for the 49ers in the past and they’ll need him to again now. Jeff Wilson, Jr. has delivered for the 49ers in the past and they’ll need him to again now. https://t.co/iRsDS6lsb6

