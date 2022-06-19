5 NFL father-son duos to win a Super Bowl 

The NFL has had many notable father-son duos grace the gridiron. From Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning, to Terrence and DK Metcalf. The game of football has been passed down from father to son like a family heirloom. However, not all father and son duos have had the same level of success on the field.

Building a father-son duo in the NFL is hard

Winning a Super Bowl is no easy task and for two separate generations of the same family to win one is an extremely rare occurrence, which is what makes the men on this list so remarkable. Winning the NFL's final season game is difficult, and having a Super Bowl ring be on the fingers of a father and a son is a true wonder.

NFL345 @NFL345



(per Only a select few @NFL father-son combinations have both won Super Bowl titles. @JOEL9ONE (Chris Long) & his father, @ProFootballHOF Howie Long are among those duos to earn that distinction.(per @NFL Research) Only a select few @NFL father-son combinations have both won Super Bowl titles. @JOEL9ONE (Chris Long) & his father, @ProFootballHOF Howie Long are among those duos to earn that distinction. (per @NFLResearch) https://t.co/im3Hm5f6XQ

Here are the top 5 father/son duos who have won a Super Bowl.

5 - Craig (XIII, XIV), Britton (L) & Dustin Colquitt (LIV)

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

While not exactly the Manning family, the Collquitt's have put together quite the punting dynasty. The patriach of the Collquitts, Craig, spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, winning two rings with the Steelers.

His sons Britton and and Dustin also became successful NFL punters. Britton won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and Dustin won one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

4 - Bruce (XV, XVII) and Bruce Davis II (XLIII)

Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Bruce Davis senior was an outstanding offensive lineman for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and was named the team's best lineman in 1985, winning the Super Bowl in 1981 and 1984. He was also a standout college player at UCLA, where his son, Bruce Davis II, also attended.

The younger Davis bounced around professional football for most of his career, but saw success come early, winning the Super Bowl in his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3 - Ronnie Lott (4 time champ) & Ryan Nece (XXXVII)

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Ronnie Lott was a member of the famous San Francisco 49ers dynasty teams of the 1980's and was considered to be one of the greatest safeties in the history of the game. He was known for his ferious hits and ability to change the course of a game on defense, winning Super Bowl's XVI, XXXIII, XIX and XXIV.

His son, Ryan, battled his way from being an undrafted rookie free agent to a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started as a special teams ace before eventually playing alongside Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks.

2 - Bob (VII, VIII) and Brian Griese (XXXIII)

Brian Griese with the Denver Broncos

Bob Griese was one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, winning two Super Bowls as a starter for the Miami Dolphins. Griese was also part of the last team in the NFL to go through a season undefeated.

His son, Brian, had a long NFL career, winning a Super Bowl in his rookie year as a back-up to John Elway with the Denver Broncos. The younger Griese would also start for the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though never winning another Super Bowl, he transitioned smoothly into consequent careers in coaching and media, having recently been a commentator on Monday Night Football and also being the 49ers' QB coach.

1 - Howie (XVIII) and Chris Long (LI, LII)

NFC Championship - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

Howie Long has been a fixture in the NFL for over 4 decades as a Hall of Fame defensive end and media personality. Long was an integral part of the Raiders franchise, making eight Pro Bowls and winning the Super Bowl in 1984. He has been a mainstay on FOX football broadcasts for years.

His son, Chris, played in the league for 11 seasons and was one of the best pass rushers and team leaders of his generation. Long helped the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl victories and has followed in his dad's footsteps by also forging a career as an NFL analyst.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far