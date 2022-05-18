"I think he can be just as good as Romo" - Chris Long bullish on Tom Brady's future career as an analyst

Tom Brady recently secured his future after football by agreeing to join the FOX Network as an analyst. Brady is widely considered to be the best quarterback to ever play the game and many are curious to see him in the broadcasting booth.

Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand NEWS: Tom Brady's contract to call games for Fox Sports is for 10 years and $375 million, The Post has learned.



Former NFL player Chris Long was a recent guest on The Rich Eisen Show, and had this to say about the seven-time Super Bowl champion becoming an analyst at the conclusion of his career:

"Tom is going to be great at it just by sitting down in the chair. He's going to move the needle effectively. I do think he's interesting. I do think he's funny. He's got his own personality. He's not going to be Romo. I think he can be just as good as Romo."

He went on to say:

"And just the value of plopping a quarterback into a chair right off the field. And that's a really good kind of a sign for the future."

Chris Long believes that with a bit of work and broadcast seasoning, he can become just as successful in the booth as former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

CBS Sports has paired Romo with Jim Nantz to form a broadcast duo that is worthy of the praise that they have received over the years.

Will Tom Brady play beyond the 2022 season?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Brady joining FOX Network after his career has ended, many have speculated on whether or not the three-time NFL MVP will call it quits after next season.

The answer to this question depends on who you ask. There are those that believe that if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to lose in the playoffs or in the Super Bowl, he would return for at least another year in 2023. If he were to win the Super Bowl, most would agree he would retire shortly after.

There are also those who believe Tom Brady is more than ready to start his next career as an analyst at the end of 2022 regardless of how the season goes.

One thing is for certain, the Buccaneers are more than ready to avenge their 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs.

They are bringing back Chris Godwin on a three-year, $60 million deal and starting running back Leonard Fournette on a three-year, $21 million deal. Tampa Bay also traded for offensive guard Shaq Mason to protect Brady after losing guards Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Only the 2022 NFL season can provide the answers as to these questions. Will the legendary quarterback retire in spectacular fashion or will fortune finally turn its back on him?

