5 NFL Franchises with the Fewest Wins in Playoffs

Winning in the NFL playoffs is something only achieved by elite teams. The playoffs present fans with the ultimate league matchups. This naturally makes it challenging to win in the playoffs. NFL football is full of ups and downs. One week your favorite team could be on top of their division and the football world, and a couple of weeks later they could be scouting for new talent to rebuild.

It's Hard to Win in the NFL Playoffs

The line between contender and pretender in the NFL often comes down to the health of the team's best players or if the team has a roster of players who can compete. Of course, it is the coach's responsibility to get the best out of everyone, but that is easier said than done.

Winning in the playoffs is usually harder than making it to the playoffs. Whether it is quarterback play or the defense's ability to make a stop, winning in the playoffs is a huge hurdle for many top-tier NFL teams.

Here are 5 NFL franchises with the fewest wins in the playoffs.

Houston Texans

Playoff Wins: 4

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Since the Houston Texans are the youngest NFL franchise, you can't really blame them for being at the top of this list. That being said, aside from drafting JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson, the team has not been a beacon for NFL stability. With both Watt and Watson now in different uniforms, it's up to a new batch of players to change the Texans' playoff reputation. Whether second-year quarterback Davis Mills is the answer or not remains to be seen. However, it does look like the team is making a slow and steady approach to rebuilding itself in the long run.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Playoff Wins: 7

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

It should come as no surprise to see the Jacksonville Jaguars on this list. The Jaguars have made some progress over their years in the NFL, but they still come across as an expansion team. It's mind-boggling to think that the Jaguars were battling the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship in 2018 and it took a classic Tom Brady comeback for the Patriots to win. Since then, the team has struggled to find consistency at quarterback and, more specifically, have had trouble finding a general manager and coaching pair that works. Following the disastrous Urban Meyer era, the team now rests its hopes on former Super Bowl winner, Doug Pederson, and potential franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

Detroit Lions

Playoff Wins: 7

Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions

It is hard to remember a time when the Detroit Lions were a competitive NFL team. The Barry Sanders era is something only long-time football fans will be able to remember. It's also tough to think that Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl just one year after leaving the team. Detroit has been in an unfortunate position over the years regarding the division they play in - the NFC North. A division where the Packers have been led by Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, the Bears have had one of the league's perrenial best defenses, and the Vikings have been consistently challenging for a playoff position over the years. With Dan Campbell at the helm and a successful 2021 draft, the Lions look to be going in the right direction.

Arizona Cardinals

Playoff Wins: 7

Minnesota Vikings v Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are a team that always seems to underachieve. Last year's playoff humiliation loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams ended up being an interesting point in the Kyler Murray/Cardinals relationship. The team and their star quarterback can either use the loss as a means of movitation for the 2022 season or it will be a turning point that perhaps sends Murray to another team. It should also be noted that 3 of the Cardinals' 7 victories came in the 2008-2009 season when Kurt Warner led the team to the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Bengals

Playoff Wins: 8

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Where would this team be without Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the rest of the young fiesty Bengals? The Cincinnati Bengals are a team on the rise and almost came away with last year's NFL championship. Before drafting Burrow, the Bengals were in a consistent state of medicority. Heading into the 2022 season, the Bengals are seen as potential division winners and true contenders in the AFC. By the time Burrow finishes his career in Cincinnati, the Bengals should have plenty more playoff victories under their belt.

