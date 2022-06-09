REPORT: Houston Texans set to join as defendants in civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson

According to reports, Tony Buzbee, an attorney for the accusers in the Deshaun Watson case, is adding the Houston Texans as defendants in the civil suits levelled against the quarterback.

Vanessa Richardson, of ESPN Houston Radio, tweeted out Buzbee's statement in which he said that the Texans facilitated Watson's conduct and did their best to protect their asset.

Buzbee also stated that he believes that the Texans knew about Watson's issues but failed to act. Read his full statement below.

Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa Statement from Tony Buzbee, attorney of the plaintiffs, states they’ll be adding the Houston Texans as defendants in the ongoing civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson. Statement from Tony Buzbee, attorney of the plaintiffs, states they’ll be adding the Houston Texans as defendants in the ongoing civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/w2fhKy5aQC

There are 24 lawsuits that have now been filed against the 26-year-old quarterback, in all of which he has denied any wrongdoing. The suits accuse the former Texans quarterback of causing unwanted touching and exposing himself, among other things.

The sheer number of women coming forward is certainly eyebrow-raising and now, with the Texans reportedly being added as defendants, it adds another layer onto the matter.

Could Deshaun Watson miss the entire season over the civil suits?

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

There are many who believe that the NFL will suspend Deshaun Watson, but the length of the suspension is the biggest issue. For some, a four-game ban is appropriate, while others want a year-long ban for the 26-year-old.

It is thought that the NFL is waiting to deliver any potential punishment in the case as new details come to light. The league does not want to suspend the former Texans star only for new, critical details to be made public which can force them to change their decision. Some think a decision will be made by July 30, but that is not confirmed.

What does this mean for the Browns and their quarterback situation? It means uncertainty over their prized asset. Signing a player to a five-year, $230 million deal, all of which is fully guaranteed, there is a real chance, at least for some, that the 26-year-old won't play a single game for the Browns.

If they void his contract, the Browns would be left with no star quarterback and no first-round picks for at least the next few years.

Mina Kimes @minakimes The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. https://t.co/7p5f9ofv71

It leaves the Browns with the very real possibility of having a player earning astronomical money, sitting on the sidelines. There are growing thoughts on social media that the 26-year-old could even be cut if more information comes to light in a negative way.

Either way, people who thought the civil suit was the end of it, were sadly mistaken and it now appears to be getting worse by the day.

