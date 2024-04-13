5 NFL free agents still available for bargain deals ft. Michael Thomas

The 2024 NFL Free Agency began a month ago and star players across the league secured big deals. Many players joined their division rivals this offseason, while some like Kirk Cousins got their last big payday in the league.

Some of the biggest deals that happened this offseason were:

Kirk Cousins: 4-year $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Christian Wilkins: 4-year $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Calvin Ridley: 4-year $92 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Chris Jones: 5-year $$158.75 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Saquon Barkley: 3-year $37.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although most of the big names are off the market, there are still some good players available who can be signed for a bargain. Last year we saw the Chiefs sign Drue Tranquill to a one-year $3 million deal and he played a huge role in their Super Bowl-winning campaign.

This article will feature some of the best players available on the market who could be signed at a bargain before the new NFL season starts.

NFL free agents still available for bargain deals

#1. Quandre Diggs

Quandre Diggs: Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks released Quandre Diggs last month to clear cap space. The three-time Pro Bowler is 31 years old, but can still be a valuable addition to many teams.

The Detroit Lions have $27.9 million in cap space and certainly need an improvement at the safety position. Diggs, who was drafted by the Lions in 2015 can return to Detroit as the team continues their push for a Super Bowl title. Pairing him with Brian Branch will be a good option for the Lions' secondary in 2024 as it will allow the franchise the time to develop the players that they draft this year.

Possible destination: One-year $6 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

#2. Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas: New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

After nine years with the franchise, Michael Thomas was released by the New Orleans Saints last month. The 31-year-old wideout is coming off a season in which he had 39 catches for 448 yards and scored one touchdown in 10 games.

The Los Angeles Chargers released Mike Willaims and traded Keenan Allen this offseason, and now have $31.5 million in cap space. Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer are currently the primary wide receivers on their roster, and they need to improve on that.

Thomas will not cost much due to his age and injury history, and he could be a valuable addition to their team. If he stays healthy, the two-time All-Pro receiver will undoubtedly make life easy for Justin Herbert and improve the players around him.

Possible destination: One-year $4 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

#3. Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman and Patrick Mahomes: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman left the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's free agency, but the franchise acquired him via a trade from the New York Jets. That move turned out to be a great one for the Chiefs as he caught the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Hardman is once again a free agent and will be available to sign on a cheap deal. The Chiefs currently have $23.9 million in cap space and can bring back Hardman on a one-year deal. A one-year $3 million deal for Hardman will be good for the franchise as the player is a gadget guy who has great chemistry with all the other players on the roster.

Possible destination: One-year $3 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

#4. J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins: Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team

J.K. Dobbins has had a tough time in the NFL so far as he has already suffered two ACL injuries. He is now a free agent and is likely to sign a one-year prove-it deal.

The New York Giants appear to be a decent fit for him, considering they lost Saquon Barkley in free agency and their current running back corps needs some work. When healthy, Dobbins has proven to be an excellent running back, and signing him to a low-value contract will benefit the Giants.

The Giants currently have Devin Singletary and Eric Gray as their RB1 and RB2 respectively. A player of Dobbins caliber will improve their roster, and since it will be a one-year deal, it will not be a risk for both the franchise and the player.

Possible destination: One-year $3 million deal with the New York Giants.

#5. Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill: Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

With Will Levis becoming the new starting quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, Ryan Tannehill is now an unrestricted free agent. The 35-year-old quarterback can still be a serviceable backup quarterback in the NFL.

If the Minnesota Vikings don't draft a quarterback, then they could look to sign Tannehill as Sam Darnold's backup. However, the chances of that happening are less, which is why a return to Tennessee on a one-year deal remains on the cards for Tannehill.

The AFC South franchise has $31.7 million in cap space and can get their former quarterback to be Levis' backup instead of Malik Willis. Since Carson Wentz signed a one-year $3.3 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason, Tannehill could get a contract in a similar range as well.

Possible destination: One-year $4 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings or Tennessee Titans.

#Note: All contract values and salary cap figures are taken from Spotrac.