5 NFL greats who could retire after the 2021 season

Nothing lasts forever, least of all in the NFL.

Last season was the final year for some of the game’s greats. The likes of Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Jason Witten and Greg Olsen all rode off into the sunset after long careers.

We never want to write a player off before his NFL journey is complete, but it’s important to take a moment to enjoy watching some of the finest athletes in the sport before they eventually make that retirement speech.

Could these 5 stars retire after the 2021 NFL season?

#1 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thanks fellas. And thanks to everyone for the bday wishes. Feeling blessed and ready to go for year 22!! https://t.co/TSs3MVILds — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 4, 2021

It’s hard to imagine football without Tom Brady, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion is entering his age-44 season. Brady is clearly enjoying himself in Tampa Bay, but the NFL icon has nothing left to prove. Savor your chance to watch one of the sport’s all-time greats, because there’s always a chance that Brady’s 22nd NFL season might be his last.

#2 - Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers reported to training camp today. Here is a lean, mean Ben Roethlisberger showing up for his 18th NFL season.



📸 @steelers pic.twitter.com/sxQQRYzVvO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2021

One man remains from perhaps the all-time greatest quarterback draft class. Eli Manning bowed out in 2019 and Philip Rivers retired in 2020, leaving the third quarterback taken in 2004, Ben Roethlisberger, entering his 18th season. The Steelers put their faith in Big Ben for 2021, drafting a clutch of offensive weapons to support their veteran passer. Could this be one last shot at glory for Ben?

#3 - Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth

Every year, it seems Andrew Whitworth delays his retirement for one more year. Perhaps football's oldest offensive lineman is holding out for the Super Bowl ring that was so tantalizingly close in 2019.

The 39-year-old is still performing at an elite level, being graded as the sixth-best tackle in the NFL last season. The job of protecting Matthew Stafford's blindside may even freshen things up in 2021.

#4 - Jason Peters, Chicago Bears

Former Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters

Nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters was fishing in a creek in Texas when he received a late call-up to Chicago Bears camp in August.

Peters turns 40 in January but could not resist the chance to pull on the pads again. With rookie Teven Jenkins undergoing back surgery, a job opened up for Peters, but there's every chance 2021 will be one final retirement tour for the sure-fire Hall of Famer.

#5 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

This may be a long shot, but hear me out.

Aaron Rodgers admitted to considering retirement in the off-season. Many will say Rodgers was using that position to gain leverage to get more organizational input, but the idea has clearly crossed his mind. Would it really be a huge surprise if the 37-year-old NFL MVP was to win one more Super Bowl and, much like Peyton Manning, ride off into the sunset?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha