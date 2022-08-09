5 NFL HCs who have the highest odds of being fired in 2022 feat. Mike McCarthy and Pete Carroll 

With only 32 spots up for grabs, nabbing an NFL head coaching gig is a rarity. Although the hefty paychecks are one of the many perks, the pressure of leading a franchise to the promised land places countless coaches in sweat-enducing conditions.

This season, several NFL head coaches will not only fight for their team's respect on a daily basis, but they'll also battle to remain off the hot seat.

Join us as we discuss which NFL head coaches are likely to be fired this season, unless something drastic happens.

5. Mike McCarthy

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

A smiling Mike McCarthy was originally ecstatic when he was given the Dallas Cowboys head coaching gig in 2020. Regardless of McCarthy believing he could turn this underachieving bunch into Super Bowl contenders, he was never truly given a fair shake in Dallas.

Year one for McCarthy was rough as he dealt with a Covid-19 ravished NFL season. Year two, on the other hand, was considerably better. McCarthy helped attach six more regular-season wins to the Cowboys' overall record. Still, that hasn’t stopped owner Jerry Jones from openly flirting with other candidates on the open market. Most notably, Sean Payton.

The 2022 NFL year figures to be a stressful one for McCarthy. With the franchise losing several key pieces on both offense and defense, the expectations won’t simmer down in the slightest. If those lofty championship goals aren’t met, it’s likely that Jones works a back-door deal with Payton while showing McCarthy the exit.

4. Mike Zimmer

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

From top to bottom, the Minnesota Vikings roster features some of the premier players in the entire NFL.

Love him or hate him, Kirk Cousins has consistently ranked near the top of nearly every quarterback statical category for over half a decade. Dalvin Cook, their star running back, has put together three consecutive seasons of over 1,100 rushing yards. Last but certainly not least, Justin Jefferson has emerged as one of the best young pass catchers around.

Despite those external factors, Zimmer has reached the postseason on just three occasions, failing to advance past the second round. As the 2022 NFL season inches closer, Minnesota should have its eyes on the NFC North crown. The Green Bay Packers, a team that has served as a proverbial thorn in their side, should suffer without the services of the newly departed Davante Adams.

Additionally, the division as a whole features several weak contenders. With both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions entrenched in a long and arduous rebuild, if Zimmer doesn’t lead this group to a considerable amount of victories, he could be shown the door.

3. Cliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

When the Arizona Cardinals gave Cliff Kingsbury their blessing, the NFL world was bemused by it. His X’s and O’s were never doubted on the collegiate level, but his ability to lead his group to winning football came under much scrutiny.

Having spent six full seasons manning the sidelines for the Texas Tech Raiders, Kingsbury aggregated a winning percentage of just 46.7%. Still, as previously mentioned, Arizona plucked him from the colligiate skies in 2021.

So far, even with the services of Kyler Murray, Christian Kirk, and DeAndre Hopkins, the results have been mediocre.

Recently, Arizona reluctantly swallowed its pride, dug deep into its pockets, and handed Murray a multi-year deal worth $230.5 million dollars. The expectations of their now franchise QB, will be deep playoff runs and automatic Super Bowl contention.

The onus of those aforementioned expectations should fall on Murray’s capable shoulders. Nevertheless, if Arizona continues to underachieve, particularly this season, Kingsbury will bear the majority of the blame.

2. Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Initially, Dan Campbell’s approach to the Detroit Lions drew a few inquisitive looks and even more laughs.

In an effort to fire up his newly acquired group, Campbell claimed that his Lions squad would do whatever it takes to win football games, including “biting” a few kneecaps. All jokes aside, Campbell’s theatrics was well-received in the locker room. While on paper, the Lions managed to rack up only three wins on the year, of their countless defeats, six came via one score.

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, Campbell’s Lions are expected to take the next step. His ability to galvanize his troops and make them competitive with some of the best teams in the league should result in a considerable jump in wins.

Jared Goff, their current quarterback, is a multi-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl runner-up. Pairing his offensive prowesses with the number one overall pick should see the Lions improve considerably.

If, however, Detroit continues to falter in close games, Campbell could be on the hot seat.

1. Pete Carroll

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll has long been revered and respected throughout his career in the NFL. His time as the head man of the Seattle Seahawks has been covered in Championship games and two Super Bowl runs, one of which went his way.

But while Carroll is likely on his way to a Hall of Fame-bound ending, his voice in Seattle is losing its luster.

For years on end, Carroll has been chastised for his unwillingness to instruct his quarterbacks to launch footballs down the field. Instead, Carroll has depended on a more antiquated approach consisting of running the football and playing hard-nosed defense.

During the 2021 NFL season, Carroll's approach was shredded on a weekly basis as the Seahawks pulled in just seven victories on the year. Now, with Russell Wilson no longer a part of their squad, Carroll figures to have a hard time racking up the wins. Ultimately, a down year for Seattle could push Carroll out the door for good.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe