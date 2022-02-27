5 NFL HCs who stepped into the world of broadcasting 

When head coaches retire from the NFL, sometimes they seek new job opportunities in a different position. For anyone who wishes to remain in the world of football, broadcasting is a popular choice. Several former head coaches have transitioned to the field of football media. Here are five of the most popular ones.

NFL head coaches who transitioned to broadcasting

#1 - John Madden

Hall of Fame head coach John Madden

John Madden is a legend of both coaching and broadcasting. He recorded the best winning percentage of all time among all head coaches with at least 100 games while leading the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory. After his coaching career, he established himself as one of the most legendary sports broadcasters of all time, working for every major network during his career.

Jim Amann @LAProdandEnt John Madden will be missed. What a coach John Madden will be missed. What a coach https://t.co/cPb6lvvvHs

#2 - Jon Gruden

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden won the Super Bowl as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After retiring, he became the lead analyst on Monday Night Football for ESPN. He remained there for several years before returning to the NFL to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He resigned midway through the 2021 season due to issues off the field.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht