5 NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Why 2023 could spell doom for likes of Bill Belichick

Every head coach enters each NFL season with different levels of job security based on several different factors, including past results and current expectations. While no coach is ever completely safe from being fired, a history of recent success can often buy them more time on the job.

Consistently failing to meet organizational expectations can often lead to a head coaching change.

The 2023 NFL season features several head coaches that will be in the hot seat, some of them from the start of Week 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are five that could potentially see the end of their run with their current team with a disappointing 2023 campaign.

#1, Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera

In three seasons with the Washington Commanders, Ron Rivera has never posted a winning record. While he made an appearance in the NFL playoffs in 2020, it was more the result of the NFC East division being poor.

His combined overall record over three years in Washington sits at 22-28-1, so another losing season could result in him being fired.

#2, Brandon Staley, LA Chargers

Brandon Staley

The Los Angeles Chargers have built a reputation over the last few years for failing to live up to their expectations. They have had one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL, but have been unable to find postseason success.

Brandon Staley made his first postseason appearance as a head coach last year, but it ended in disaster. They blew a massive lead at halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he fails to find a playoff win in 2023, the Chargers may decide to move on from Staley.

#3, Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy has been relatively successful since taking over as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He has helped them reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and advanced to the second round last year.

This may be good enough to buy him more time with most teams, but the Cowboys are in a much different situation.

Jerry Jones has been extremely vocal about his desire to win another Super Bowl ring and believes this current version of the Cowboys is good enough to do so. If McCarthy fails to make postseason progress in 2023, Jones may make another change.

#4, Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

Bill Belichick

The dynasty years of the New England Patriots certainly appear to be over. They have only made it to the playoffs once since Tom Brady departed three years ago and have failed to record a single postseason victory.

Bill Belichick has also posted two losing seasons in the past three years, following a streak of 19 consecutive winning seasons. It may be crazy to comprehend, but the Belichick era in New England could soon be coming to an end.

#5, Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are all-in on Deshaun Watson, which they demonstrated by giving him a record-breaking $230 million fully-guaranteed contract last year. The franchise apparently believes he will help lead them back to the NFL playoffs.

Failure to do so in the 2023 NFL season could lead to Kevin Stefanski being fired. They are locked in with Watson, so the next most logical change to make is at head coach.

Stefanski's wins have decreased in each of his three seasons as head coach, so he will likely need to do better this year.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault