5 NFL legends whose careers were ruined by the team they were stuck on

In the NFL, individual effort and sacrifice on behalf of a player can build careers. However, there are certain factors that a player can’t control, most notably the team that drafts him and the teammates that surround him.

We’re seeing a new era of young players, especially quarterbacks, who look to have a hand in recruitment at the NFL level. For example, how Joe Burrow lobbied for former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase to be drafted by the Bengals.

There is a reason for this trend: many NFL legends have seen their careers falter due to their team holding them back. Be that for personnel reasons or just a cursed franchise, several players were unable to either fully hit their potential or win a championship.

Here are five NFL legends who had their careers ruined by being on a bad team.

#5 – Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions)

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Many consider Barry Sanders the greatest running back to have ever played in the NFL. The Detroit Lions drafted him, and their lack of quality was hugely detrimental to what Sanders achieved.

Despite rushing for over 2,000 yards in his outstanding 1997 season, in which he won the NFL MVP award, Sanders could never achieve the team success he yearned for.

If you know anything about Sanders as a person, he was uniquely humble and had no interest in anything other than team success. So, it hurt him immeasurably when, after his run to the NFC Championship game in the 1991 season, the Lions would never again win a playoff game with him on the team.

On four further occasions, the Lions would ride on Sanders’ rushing ability to the postseason, and on all four occasions, the team would lose.

Sanders retired after just 10 seasons in the NFL. It is widely thought that the constant hurt of falling short influenced his decision when he could have kept breaking records as he was still in his prime.

#4 – Archie Manning (New Orleans Saints)

NFL Preseason - Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints - August 26, 2006

Archie Manning may well now be better known for being the father of Peyton and Eli, but the former quarterback was supposed to have a legendary career of his own.

Selected second overall in the 1971 NFL Draft, Manning was to join the New Orleans Saints, but it was a career-killing move.

In all of Manning’s 11 seasons with the Saints, he was never part of a team with a single winning record. The Saints never built around him, painfully ignoring the O-Line around him and watching him take 337 sacks with the team.

Evan Saacks @evansaacks In 1981 Archie Manning has the highest salary in the NFL at $600,000.



College freshman Arch Manning will make several times more. In 1981 Archie Manning has the highest salary in the NFL at $600,000.College freshman Arch Manning will make several times more.

Manning was the shining light on a poor team for so long, which is why he isn’t remembered as fondly as his sons. His talent was wasted in New Orleans, and he took a physical beating for it.

This also explains why he took such a keen interest in keeping Eli away from the Chargers in 2004. He just didn’t want the same thing to happen to his son.

#3 – Joe Thomas (Cleveland Browns)

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

It's difficult to gauge just how valuable an offensive line is to a team that doesn't have a franchise quarterback. However, even though Joe Thomas played on some truly awful Cleveland Browns teams, he was still able to become a legend.

His career prospects were killed by the Browns' inability to draft effectively in key positions, and his loyalty to Cleveland cost him a shot at a championship.

Thomas would be voted to the Pro Bowl 10 times, yet his NFL record stood at 48 wins and 128 losses by the time he retired. This is staggeringly bad. A player who was arguably the best in his position never played a single snap in the playoffs because the Browns never made the postseason with him.

To put in context how good Thomas was, he made 6,680 pass-blocking attempts, and only 30 ended in sacks. No other offensive lineman has ever been voted to 10 successive Pro Bowls.

If he hadn't been stuck with the Browns, Thomas would have won a championship easily.

#2 – Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals

Calvin Johnson was the elite receiver paired with Matthew Stafford, who should have been able to make deep playoff runs. Instead, "Megatron" is simply remembered as being a highlight package on a Detroit Lions team that was poor for so many years.

The Lions simply ignored their defense in offseason moves, relying on Stafford and Johnson to ensure things didn't get too embarrassing. But this was a waste of the receiver's natural talent.

Johnson had such a good frame for a receiver; he was tall, quick, and physically strong in 1-v-1 battles. He could catch virtually anything.

Johnson was part of the Lions team of 2008, which went 0-16, and he had caught for over 10,000 yards before he was even 30.

For a player as talented as "Megatron" was, the fact that he played just two playoff games is a crime. The Lions lost both of those games as the franchise struggled, and Johnson retired without the fanfare his play deserved.

#1 – Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts)

Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck made this list purely because of the physical toll he went through in Indianapolis.

Drafted as the heir-apparent to Peyton Manning, things began well for Luck, reaching the playoffs and the AFC Championship game that has since become known for 'deflategate.'

However, the Colts simply refused to do anything about their struggles on the offensive line, leaving Luck virtually no protection. A string of hard hits and brutal treatment from defenders left Luck with injuries that some have compared to those suffered by car-wreck victims.

David Wysong @DavidWysong_ I don’t get why these teams don’t protect their young QBs with an o-line.



Did y’all not watch Andrew Luck retire at 29 last year? I don’t get why these teams don’t protect their young QBs with an o-line. Did y’all not watch Andrew Luck retire at 29 last year?

A constant stream of rehab and recovery work prevented Luck from ever fulfilling his talent in the NFL. He retired after just six seasons in the league when he was supposed to be the natural successor to Manning and Tom Brady.

