"He might be the best Manning ever" - Pat McAfee believes Arch Manning will be better than Eli and Peyton

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning both had magnificant careers in the NFL, and are arguably the best brother duo that the NFL has ever seen.

Both have won multiple Super Bowls, have multiple Pro Bowls and were quality starters in the league for 15 plus years. While their football careers are over, another football career is just getting started.

Arch Manning, who's the nephew of both Peyton and Eli, is the nation's top high-school prospect in the class of 2023. He committed to the University of Texas. He'll look to carry on the Manning legacy in college and hopefully to the NFL.

Pat McAfee, who was Peyton's teammate in Indianapolis from 2009 to 2010 talked about Arch on The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee thinks Arch has the potential to be better than both Peyton and Eli. McAfee points out that Arch is more athletic than both and has been watching NFL film since middle school.

McAfee said:

"(Arch) Manning has grown up in the Manning Football Academy. He is more athletic than Peyton and Eli and has been watching NFL film since middle school. (He) is dominant in seven-on-sevens and in high school. (He) can run, can dunk, can move. He might be the best Manning ever."

Peyton and Eli Manning both have had Hall of Fame careers

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two

Peyton and Eli are two of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen.

After 18 years with the Colts (1998-2011) and Broncos (2012-2015) Peyton finished his career as a 14-time Pro Bowler, five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Eli had a 16-year career as the Giants QB (2004-2019), retired as a franchise great with four Pro Bowl nods, six playoff appearances and two Super Bowl MVPs.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Peyton Manning's Career Stats:



266 Games

65.3 Comp. %

71,940 Yards

539 TDs

52 GWD

5x MVP

2x SB Champ

14x Pro Bowler Peyton Manning's Career Stats:266 Games65.3 Comp. %71,940 Yards539 TDs52 GWD5x MVP2x SB Champ14x Pro Bowler https://t.co/63YJIiSIyK

Archie Manning, their father, also had a great NFL career. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1971 and played until 1984. He was a two-time Pro Bowler in 1978 and 1979. He retired having never played on a team that notched a winning record or made the playoffs.

His other son Cooper, who is the father of Arch, was diagnosed with spinal stenosis prior to his senior year of high school. This unfortunately ended his football career.

The family definitely has some good football genes, and Arch is carrying on the family tradition.

If you use any quote credit, The Pat McAfee Show

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far