"The next wave" - Peyton Manning's former teammate believes his son and Arch Manning are destined to link up in NFL

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is considered to be one of the greatest NFL players and quarterbacks of all time. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion and has won five league MVP's, 10 All-Pros, and 14 Pro Bowls.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Peyton Manning's Career Stats:



266 Games

65.3 Comp. %

71,940 Yards

539 TDs

52 GWD

5x MVP

2x SB Champ

14x Pro Bowler Peyton Manning's Career Stats:266 Games65.3 Comp. %71,940 Yards539 TDs52 GWD5x MVP2x SB Champ14x Pro Bowler https://t.co/63YJIiSIyK

One of Manning's former teammates, running back Edgerrin James, had a lot of success with Manning at quarterback. The two played in Indianapolis together since 1999-2005.

Manning's nephew, Arch, is the number one high school prospect in the country committed to the University of Texas. James' son, Eden, committed to the University of Howard hours after Manning committed to Texas.

James thinks the two will eventually link up in the NFL and will be Peyton-Edgerrin 2.0.

James said:

"I'm calling it right now... They're both going to be in the NFL together. The next wave -- 2.0!"

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Edgerrin James predicts his son will play in the NFL with Arch Manning. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciQU Edgerrin James predicts his son will play in the NFL with Arch Manning. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciQU

Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James are both hall-of-famers with a lot of success

NFL Hall of Fame Centennial Class of 2020

Manning and James had a lot of success together when they played with the Colts. James led the league in rushing yards in his first two seasons in 1999 and 2000, while rushing for 13 touchdowns each season. Manning went 13-3 and led the Colts to the playoffs in 1999 and again in 2000 where he led the Colts to a 10-6 record.

While James never went on to win a Super Bowl like Manning, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. He totaled over 15,000 rushing and receiving yards in his career.

James credits his success with grinding hard during his career and working by himself.

James said:

“I’m in the GYM at three-four-five o’clock in the morning by myself, putting in work. While they was sleeping, I was grinding,” James wrote. “Let it be a lesson. Judging a book by its cover and all that. You saw what it was on Sundays. You saw how I stood in the paint on pass protection.”

James added that him and Peyton were always about business.

James added:

“Peyton Manning. I’m sorry, see earlier I said I was always about my business. That’s true. But the guy who was really the undisputed heavyweight champion of being about his business was Peyton,” James wrote. “We couldn’t have been from more different backgrounds, but we were kindred spirits when it came to Sundays.”

Time will tell if the duo will eventually pair together in the NFL, but for now, fans can enjoy watching them grow in college.

If you use any quotes credit ProFootballTalk, H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far