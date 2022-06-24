"Thank you God for allowing me to make this happen" - NFL first-round pick cashes in his rookie paycheck to buy mother her dream vehicle

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner was selected by the New York Jets fourth-overall in the 2022 NFL draft. The cornerback from Cincinnati was the most lockdown cornerback in college last season and was awarded a lucrative rookie deal from the Jets.

As a rookie, Gardner's fully-guaranteed, four-year rookie deal is worth $38.7 million and includes a $25.3 million signing bonus, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

With some of that money, Gardner purchased his mother a brand new Mercedes, her dream car.

Sauce tweeted:

"Ma, I appreciate you for raising a great man. And thank you God for allowing me to make this happen. Love you both"

Gardner played all three years of college at the University of Cincinnati. He recorded 68 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine intercpetions with two returns for touchdowns, and 16 passes defended. He was also considered the most shutdown corner in college football.

He was also one of three first-round picks the Jets had in the draft. They also drafted Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson.

As one of the top cornerbacks in the draft, Gardner is expected to start right away and could have an immediate impact on New York's season as a rookie.

Sauce Gardner paid DJ Reed $50,000 for his No. 1

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

Buying his mother a Mercedes wasn't the first expensive purchase for Gardner. On June 14, Gardner paid teammate DJ Reed a whopping $50,000 to wear the No. 1 jersey.

Gardner said:

"It's a big reason.. you know, I always had one. When I got the nickname Sauce, I had number one, so it's just all the little things, and I feel like it best fits me."

When a reporter asked Gardner if he had to purchase the jersey from Reed, Gardner confirmed it:

"Yeah," said Gardner, who then added it cost him $50,000 for the jersey.

"I saw some tweets that said like 250, you know, it wasn't anywhere near that."

Gardner held up a No. 1 Jets jersey on draft night, envisioning it on him in the NFL. However, when the Jets’ rookies took the field for their rookie minicamp last month, Gardner was sporting the No. 20 jersey. Now, he gets to wear the same jersey he wore in college at Cincy for the cost of $50,000.

