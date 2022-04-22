"They have been atrocious" - NFL analyst slates the New York Jets for being an embarrassment to the city

When you think of New York City, one might think of tall buildings, the history of the city, the music, Times Square, or even the New York Jets and New York Giants.

However, the Jets have been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the last 10-15 years, alongside the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. Being a big-market team in New York, the Jets constantly get criticized for their poor performances and deservedly so.

In the last 7 seasons, the In 22 seasons, Tom Brady lost 73 regular season games.In the last 7 seasons, the #Jets have lost 76 games. In 22 seasons, Tom Brady lost 73 regular season games. In the last 7 seasons, the #Jets have lost 76 games.

The latest person to talk about not only the New York Jets but the New York Giants as well was Jon Middelkauf. Middlekauf said on "3 and Out" that while New York has the biggest market in all of sport, the Jets have been an embarrassment.

He opined:

"In the NFL, the markets, they've never had more economic success this last decade. And the biggest market in America, New York has two teams. And they for the most part, both been terrible. The Jets have been an embarrassment. And the Giants had a couple of moments or one moment early in the decade."

Middlekauf added that aside from their one year of success under Ben McAdoo, the Giants have also been atrocious. He said:

"They obviously want us to bowl and then they made the playoffs in the middle of the decade when McAdoo was the offensive coordinator. And that was the game in which Odell and I think Sterling Shepard went to Miami."

He concluded:

"Like the weekend before the game, remember and that picture went viral. But that's the last time the Giants had been very good for the last like five, six years. They [the Giants and Jets] have been atrocious."

The Giants enjoyed some success in the 2000's while the New York Jets have struggled since the 1960's

While Middlekauf called both New York teams "atrocious," it is worth noting that the Giants have had some success in the 2000's. They won their third Super Bowl in franchise history when they beat the undefeated New England Patriots in 2008 with a close 17-14 victory.

The Giants won their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history four years later when they defeated New England again with a close score of 21-17.

As for the New York Jets, they've only had two winning seasons in the last 12 years and the last time they made the playoffs was in 2010. It's safe to say that the Jets are more of an embarrassment than the Giants considering the former's lack of success in the last 10 years.

