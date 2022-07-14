4 NFL players who had an affair with a teammate's wife or girlfriend ft. Marcus Allen

The life of an NFL player has plenty of perks. Players get an absurd amount of attention from fans, they get paid an astronomical amount and women sometimes throw themselves at these popular athletes.

For most men, the act of being unfaithful to your wife or girlfriend is something that never crosses the mind. They love their partner too much to hurt them in that way. For others, they do not share the same thought process when it comes to marriage and other NFL players' girlfriends.

Here are four NFL players who had an affair with their teammate's wife or girlfriend.

#4 - Golden Tate

Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles

Tate was a valuable member of the Seattle Seahawks team that made it to back-to-back Super Bowls. The Seahawks were a feared team by many, simply because of the Legion of Boom.

But in Tate's case, he was a good receiver, just not a good teammate. By the end of 2013, his contract was up and Russell Wilson did not want him on the team. Why you ask?

Lucas Robins @RobinsLucas @destin_adams14 Ironically her last name is pronounced the same as Meme. She married Russel, but then they divorced after she allegedly had an affair w/ Golden Tate. @destin_adams14 Ironically her last name is pronounced the same as Meme. She married Russel, but then they divorced after she allegedly had an affair w/ Golden Tate. https://t.co/rQuM5bH0ry

The season that Tate left the Seahawks was the same year that Wilson divorced his first wife. Coincidence? It was alleged that the Seahawks quarterback found out about Tate and his wife getting together. To this day, it is something that is denied by the receiver.

# 3 - Demarco Murray

Washington Redskins v Dallas Cowboys

The former Cowboys, Eagles and Titans running back had his affair while in college at Oklahoma.

He had an affair with his teammate Brennan Clay's wife. Clay is also a running back like Murray, so one can only imagine the running back room once this was found out.

Jim Weber @JimMWeber Brennan Clay is REALLY sticking it to his wife & DeMarco Murray for alleged affair: lostlettermen.com/article/oklaho… http://t.co/3kaxkZ9dmd Brennan Clay is REALLY sticking it to his wife & DeMarco Murray for alleged affair: lostlettermen.com/article/oklaho… http://t.co/3kaxkZ9dmd

Clay reportedly had zero idea that his wife and Murray were together. It wasn't until he saw some rather steamy phone messages that it became apparent what was happening.

That is some scandal to have in your career before you make it into the NFL.

4 NFL players who had an affair with a teammate's wife or girlfriend continued.

#2 - Colin Kaepernick

New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

Colin Kaepernick is perhaps most well known for his kneeling during the national anthem, but there was an alleged incident with a teammate's better half. Aldon Smith was with a woman named Nessa, she was an MTV star at the time.

Dan @QuakesFan Rumor is Kaepernick is dating Aldon Smith's ex Nessa, and Smith crashed Kap's car in revenge. Also why the Niners released him.. Rumor is Kaepernick is dating Aldon Smith's ex Nessa, and Smith crashed Kap's car in revenge. Also why the Niners released him..

Several rumors were floating around, but it was reported that Kaepernick and Nessa were dating while Smith was also with her. The two players allegedly came to blows at practice and that was that. Nessa was soon Smith's ex and she dated Kaepernick.

While the alleged infidelity is unknown to be true, the fact that Smith parted ways with Nessa and then Kaepernick started dating her is a rather odd coincidence.

#1 - Marcus Allen

Allen at the 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

Marcus Allen and OJ Simpson's wife, Nicole Brown, were together while Nicole was with the star running back. Although Allen denies that anything took place, the rumors started back in the early 1990's about the two.

Allen denied cheating with his teammate’s wife, but Nicole wrote about it in her diary. Yikes.

The one thing that Allen had was his word, and unfortunately for him, Nicole wrote down his indescretions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far