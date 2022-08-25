5 NFL players who almost died on the field ft. Ryan Shazierer

The NFL features some of the most superior athletes in the entire world playing an extremely dangerous game. Football is one of the most violent possible sports, with massive athletes colliding in a, sometimes, chaotic fashion. The nature of the game has resulted in a ton of injuries during every NFL season.

While injuries are an unavoidable part of football, some injuries are much more serious than others. In some of the most extreme cases, a player's life could be in jeopardy due to an injury they have suffered on the football field. Here are five NFL players who could have potentially died from an injury they suffered during a game.

#1 - Darryl Stingley

Darryl Stingley | Image Credit: The Score

Darryl Stingley spent all five seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots as a wide receiver. His numbers have consistently improved in each of his last three seasons, and he appeared to be on his way to developing into a solid weapon until a sudden injury ended his career and changed his life.

D @GunslingerViews 42 years ago today, Raiders S Jack Tatum delivered “The Hit” that left Patriots WR Darryl Stingley in a wheelchair for life. He never apologized, despite writing 3 books referencing him being an NFL assassin in the title and even having his own leg amputated. He died in 2010 42 years ago today, Raiders S Jack Tatum delivered “The Hit” that left Patriots WR Darryl Stingley in a wheelchair for life. He never apologized, despite writing 3 books referencing him being an NFL assassin in the title and even having his own leg amputated. He died in 2010 https://t.co/wehW1Zh13Z

Stingley suffered one of the worst injuries in NFL history during a preseason game when he was running a crossing route before taking a vicious hit from Jack Tatum of the Oakland Raiders. He was left paralyzed and lived the rest of his life as a quadriplegic. He tragically passed away at just 55 years old.

#2 - Chris Spielman

Detroit Lions LB Chris Spielman

Chris Spielman was one of the best linebackers in the NFL during his time with the Detroit Lions. He was selected as an All-Pro three times in just his first seven seasons in the league.

Spielman suffered a terrifying neck injury following a hemet-to-helmet hit during a preseason game. He was left paralyzed on the field for several minutes before miraculously walking off under his own power. The injury ended his NFL career as this was his final season in the league.

#3 - Kevin Everett

Buffalo Bills TE Kevin Everett

Kevin Everett was selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He suited up for all 16 games of the 2016 season as a tight end and a contributor to the Bills special teams unit. He appeared to have carved out a solid role for himself with the team until disaster struck during the first game of the following season.

Everett suffered a major neck and spinal cord injury while attempting to make a tackle during a special teams play while in pursuit of the opposing kick returner. He was left completely motionless on the field and was rushed to the hospital for emergency cervical spine surgery. He never played another game, but miraculously overcame the paralysis and was eventually able to walk again.

#4 - Ryan Shazier

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier

Linebackers have long been an iconic position for the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, who have always been known for their dominant defenses. Ryan Shazier appeared to be on his way to joining the long list of greats at the position for the Steelers. He was selected to consecutive Pro Bowls before a devastating injury suddenly ended his career.

Shazier was left partially paralyzed on the field after a brutal head-on collision during the 2017 NFL season. He would never play in another game and was told he would probably never walk again, but he proved that theory wrong by doing so after several surgeries and a determined recovery program.

#5 - Reggie Brown

Detroit Lions #59 Reggie Brown

Reggie Brown spent both years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. He developed into a productive linebacker, recording 2.5 sacks during his second season while also returning two interceptions for touchdowns.

Brown suffered a terrifying spinal cord injury that left him completely paralyzed on the field while attempting to make a tackle against an opposing rushing play. The paralysis was so serious that he was unable to breathe without assistance, resulting in him receiving CPR on the field.

