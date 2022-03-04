3 reasons why Rob Gronkowski is perfect for Josh Allen and Bills' Super Bowl bid

Rob Gronkowski is currently an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 NFL offseason after his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expired. Retirement is a possibility, but he has not yet made clear his decision on what he wants to do next season.

He could potentially sign a new contract with a new team.

Gronkowski is likely to only sign with a team that is currently a Super Bowl contender who also has an elite quarterback. A few weeks back, he talked about being intrigued by playing with quarterback Joe Burrrow for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, while the Bengals are clearly a contender after winning the AFC Championship game last season.

NFL Rumors @nflrums Report: Bucs Rob Gronkowski would love to play with Bengals Joe Burrow, if not Tom Brady. #NFL Report: Bucs Rob Gronkowski would love to play with Bengals Joe Burrow, if not Tom Brady. #NFL https://t.co/vbSkWamGD8

Another team that would fit the apparent criteria is the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is also one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and the Bills are one of the current favorites to win the Super Bowl next season.

Rob Gronkowski was also born in western New York near the Buffalo area, so he may be interested in returning home to continue his football career.

There have been reports claiming that the Bills targeted Gronkowski last offseason prior to him signing a new contract with the Buccaneers. Now that he is a free agent again, the Bills could potentially pursue him again this year.

Here are three reasons why Rob Gronkowski would be a solid fit with the Bills.

Why Rob Gronkowski is an ideal fit with the Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

#1 - Offensive depth

Josh Allen could be losing some of his targets in the passing game from last season. Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are both pending free agency, while Cole Beasley is a likely candidate to be a salary cap casualty.

Gronkowski would add another weapon to their passing scheme. He and Dawson Knox could make a lethal pairing at tight end.

Aaron Quinn @AaronQuinn716



6th most yards by a TE (802)



4th most YAC (352)



2nd most YAC/REC (6.4)



6th most Y/Rec (14.6)



2nd highest ADOT (10.9)



If he wants to play for the Bills for a reasonable contract there isn't a solid argument against it that isn't sole emotional.



#2 - Blocking

Gronkowski is one of the best blockers among all tight ends in the NFL. He is excellent at both setting the edge as well down blocking, which could significantly benefit Buffalo's rushing attack.

#3 - Red zone efficiency

The Bills scored a touchdown on 66.28 percent of their red zone drives last season, the highest percentage in the NFL. They could improve that number even higher by adding Gronkowski.

He has been a touchdown machine in his career, accounting for 108 of them in his 11 seasons.

