5 NFL players who have also competed in the Olympic Games ft. Marquise Goodwin, Bob Hayes

There have been Olympic athletes who have competed in the NFL over the years, even though American football has never been a sport at the Olympics.

One of the NFL's most notable Olympic accomplishments is that of former 49ers nose tackle Michael Carter. He's the only player to win the Super Bowl and a medal at the Olympics in the same season.

Let's examine the top five NFL players from both recent and past years to have competed in the Olympics:

NFL stars to have competed at the Olympics

#5 Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin, a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, participated in the 2012 London Olympics' long jump category. He was a four-time All-American in track and field and won NCAA long jump championships in 2010 and 2012 at the University of Texas.

Goodwin did trials to compete in the 2016 Olympics too but was not selected among the American team that would compete in Rio.

The Buffalo Bills selected Goodwin with the 78th overall choice in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since then, he has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Goodwin agreed a one-year contract with the Browns ahead of the 2023 season.

#4 Nate Ebner

Ebner was a safety and special team member in the NFL for the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. He competed in rugby for the United States at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

He took home Super Bowl rings with the Patriots in 2015, against the Seattle Seahawks, in 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons, and in 2019 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ebner has a limited share in the New England Free Jacks, a Major League Rugby side.

#3 Jeff Demps

Demps made the decision in January 2012 to concentrate on the 2012 US Olympic trials rather than the NFL Draft that year.

He went on to compete in the 2012 London Olympics and won silver in the 4x100-meter relay. However, Demps' silver medal was revoked because of the Tyson Gay doping scandal.

Demps reached terms on a three-year contract with the New England Patriots later in 2012 despite forgoing that year's NFL Combine and Draft because of the Olympics.

In exchange for LeGarrette Blount, the Patriots sent Demps and a seventh-round draft selection to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Demps played for the Indianapolis Colts as well.

#2 Herschel Walker

Walker represented the United States in bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France. Walker and fellow competitor Brian Shimer finished seventh in the two-man competition.

Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, completed a 15-year career in the USFL and NFL with over 20,000 offensive yards and 140 touchdowns. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants in the NFL.

#1 Bob Hayes

The only sportsman on record to win a Super Bowl championship and an Olympic gold medal is Bob Hayes. He took gold in both the 100-meter event and the 4×100-meter relay at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Hayes also had 7,414 receiving yards, 71 scores and was invited to three Pro Bowls while playing for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He was a part of the Cowboys' winning squad from Super Bowl VI.

Bob Hayes was chosen for admission into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009 and was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2001.