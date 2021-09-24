5 NFL players who are annoyed with the league's new taunting rule

The NFL's new taunting rule is neither liked by fans nor by players. So, of course, the league insists on following it to its finicky worst. While the spirit of the rule might not be the worst, in that the taunting rule promotes sportsmanship, the efficacy of it is highly doubtful if celebrations like flexing one's muscles leads to a penalty.

For those who aren't a fan of the new taunting rule, we aren't either.Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner + 1 NFLPA rep:

Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner + 1 NFLPA rep:

The NFLPA has come out against it, saying that they had no role in the taunting rule's implementation. Here are some players who have openly come out and criticized it.

Players against the taunting rule

#1 - JC Tretter

JC Tretter is not just a center for the Cleveland Browns, but the president of the NFL players' association, NFLPA. Hence, when he directly puts his name on a statement on the taunting rule, saying that they had no role in passing it, it carries a heft that statements by other players do not. In the tweet carrying his statement, the NFLPA further made their disdain for the taunting rule clear.

#2 - Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the face of the league. He is the reigning Super Bowl winning quarterback and seven-time champion. His jerseys are the fastest-selling across the league on average and he brings huge commercial benefits to the NFL. So when Brady sits up and talks, it is slightly different than just any other player talking. Many fans would have been heartened that he has joined them in calling the taunting rule a stinker.

Field Yates @FieldYates Tom Brady is like the rest of us. NOT a fan of the new taunting rule. Tom Brady is like the rest of us. NOT a fan of the new taunting rule. https://t.co/fbFdvFQcXq

#3 - Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints running back made it clear what he thought of the taunting rule being a point of emphasis this season. Such was his displeasure that he needed nothing more than a couple of emojis to convey his emotions in this regard. It's sure corny as hell!

#4 - Adrian Amos

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos also took aim at those supporting the rule. Those who support the changes often cite the negative influence such actions can have on younger minds that seek to emulate them. Amos likened it to parents or tutors blaming rap music for failing to raise their kids right.

#5 - Tyrann Mathieu

Finally on our list is Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. He got straight to the point saying that this will muzzle the players and make them play like automatons on the field, instead of humans capable of expressing emotions.

