5 NFL players who failed to make an impact in Week 4 

Some NFL players impressed in Week 4, while others disappointed. There have been several disappointing performances, becoming a trend for some NFL players. Here are five NFL players who, in Week 4 specifically, failed to help lead their teams to victory.

5 disappointing NFL players in Week 4

#1 QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

It was yet another subpar game for Ben Roethlisberger in Week 4 as his struggles continue. He is off to one of the worst starts to any season of his career, ranking 28th in the league with a low 36.3 QBR. After losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, the Steelers have a 1-3 record. Roethlisberger threw another interception, giving him four this season.

Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques Roethlisberger is killing the #Steelers . Receivers are getting open, line is giving him time, he has to hit the routine throws. All the O-line excuses are out the window this game. Roethlisberger is killing the #Steelers. Receivers are getting open, line is giving him time, he has to hit the routine throws. All the O-line excuses are out the window this game.

#2 QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is off to a good start to the 2021 NFL season but failed to get anything going for the offense this week. He led the Vikings to a touchdown on their very first drive but could not score another point for the rest of the game. He threw his first interception of the season on his way to a 10 QBR in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

#3 RB Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Next on the list of NFL players who underachieved in Week 4 is Miles Sanders. In a favorable matchup against a poor Kansas City Chiefs run defense, he was unable to contribute much of anything. He carried the ball seven times for just 13 yards. He has been one of the most disappointing NFL players so far this season.

Josh Tolentino @JCTSports Jalen Hurts on #Eagles RB Miles Sanders: “He’s a pivotal part of this offense. He’s one of the best running backs in the league. He’s got to get his.” Jalen Hurts on #Eagles RB Miles Sanders: “He’s a pivotal part of this offense. He’s one of the best running backs in the league. He’s got to get his.”

#4 QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

In a Monday Night Football divisional matchup, Derek Carr went head to head with one of the most impressive young NFL players, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. Carr was outclassed, delivering his worst game of the season. He threw for less than 200 yards and an interception in the Raiders' first loss of the season. They fell out of first place in the AFC West division.

#5 QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

In what may have been his final act as the starting quarterback of the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo was underwhelming against the division rival Seattle Seahawks. He only played the first half before being injured, but threw an interception when he was on. He was replaced by rookie Trey Lance, who outperformed him. Lance will get the start this week, making the rookie one of the NFL players to watch.

Edited by Henno van Deventer