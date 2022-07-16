5 NFL players who featured on Dancing with the Stars feat. Antonio Brown

As the NFL has gone from just a sport to the biggest form of entertainment in North America, players have shifted from athletes to superstars. It should be no surprise that NFL players have made their way into mainstream culture in television and movies.

Whether it is current stars or retired players, NFL athletes have proven that their skills on the field can translate off the field and that their presence on the screen will bring in viewers.

The television series Dancing with the Stars has become a worldwide phenomenon, and NFL players have been an integral part of the show since its inception.

Let's look at five of the most significant NFL players who competed on the popular reality program.

#1 - Jerry Rice - Season 2

American Century Championship - Round Two

The Hall of Fame wide receiver was one of the first NFL players to transition from football to the dance floor after retirement, competing in the show's second season.

While Rice will always be known as the greatest wide receiver ever to play football, his skills weren't enough to win the show. He did, however, finish as the runner-up.

#2 - Warren Sapp - Season 7

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Warren Sapp was one of the most dominant defensive players to ever play in the NFL. His pass-rushing skills and presence on the field led to seven Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sapp became a Hall of Famer in 2013 but couldn't finish the Dancing with the Stars job, finishing as the runner-up.

#3 - Von Miller - Season 22

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

Von Miller made his way to Buffalo this offseason. But before making the big free-agent move to chase another Super Bowl Championship, Miller was on season 22 of Dancing with the Stars with Antonio Brown.

Miller didn't quite have the success on the dance floor that he's had on the gridiron, but when you are a generational football player, perhaps that doesn't matter as much.

#4 - Hines Ward - Season 12

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Despite Hines Ward's success as a wide receiver, his legacy as a football player might still be underrated. Ward was one of the best blockers at his position, and while he never had blazing speed, his ability to get open and make tough catches made him a standout over the course of his career. His two Super Bowl rings and one Super Bowl MVP also helped.

Regarding his dancing shoes, Ward could also showcase his stuff, convincingly winning the show's 12th season.

#5 - Antonio Brown - Season 22

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Before he crashed and burned out of the NFL, Antonio Brown was one of the best pass catchers of his era. His time with the Pittsburgh Steelers was fantastic as he dominated the league in a very understated manner.

However, after leaving the Steelers, Brown would take on a different persona highlighting his antics over his playing style. This helped when he was dancing for the cameras on the dance floor as opposed to dancing his way out of the league.

