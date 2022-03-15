5 NFL players their franchises will regret letting go of in free agency 

The 2022 NFL Free Agency period is officially underway. Many players will be looking for new teams during the offseason after failing to sign a new contract with their former teams. Here are five players that will likely change teams for the 2022 season that their former teams will regret losing based on their age and overall production.

NFL free agents who their former teams will regretfully miss

#5 - FS Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams

After paying on the franchise tag in the 2021 season and being unable to work out a long-term deal with the New Orleans Saints, Marcus Williams is now an unrestricted free agent. He is one of the most talented available defensive backs and is still just 26 years old, so he should have a relatively large market of interested teams.

Marcus Williams has accumulated an impressive 15 interceptions in five seasons with the Saints. That number would be solid for a cornerback but is even more noteworthy for a free safety who primarily plays in deep zone coverage. His playmaking ability is a desirable trait.

#4 - EDGE Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick is a bit of a late bloomer in his NFL career as a pass rusher. Across his first three seasons in the league, he combined for just 7.5 total sacks and didn't show much potential. He has now followed that up by combining for 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

Reddick is still just 27 years old and is now in the prime of his athletic career. He has emerged as a top-level pass rusher, the type of player always in high demand around the NFL every season.

NFL players their former teams will regret to lose as free agents

#3 - LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner has been one of the most surprising releases of the entire 2022 NFL offseason. He has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he has consistently been one of the very best inside linebackers in the NFL as a whole every year.

Bobby Wagner @Bwagz Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back. Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back.

Wagner has spent a decade with the Seahawks and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in the last eight consecutive seasons. He has also been selected as the first-team All-Pro middle linebacker six times. He is still just 31 years old and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet. He set a new career-high in the 2021 season by making 170 tackles.

#2 - CB Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis

It's a bit surprising that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed Carlton Davis to reach the open free-agent market instead of locking him up with a long-term contract extension to remain with the team. The 25-year-old cornerback has defended 48 passes over the last three seasons while recording six interceptions. He is one of the best players in the Buccaneers' defensive secondary.

#1 - CB JC Jackson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson

JC Jackson is not just one of the best coverage cornerbacks available in free agency; he is one of the best overall defensive backs in the entire NFL. He has intercepted 25 passes in just 62 career games for the Patriots, and his 17 interceptions across the last two seasons combined are the most among all players. He is just 26 years old and should be one of the hottest targets in free agency.

Edited by Piyush Bisht