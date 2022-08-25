5 NFL players who gave it their all but still lost ft. Tom Brady Super Bowl LII

The best NFL players are known for their legendary performances on the football field. Many games have gone down in NFL history as among the greatest individual performances of all time. Players set records and complete memorable accomplishments that live on forever.

The most iconic performances in a single game will usually result in a victory, but other times a player's team somehow still loses despite their heroic efforts. Here are five of the most impressive individual performances in a single game in NFL history that still somehow ended in a loss.

#5. O.J. Simpson, Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions - November 1976

Buffalo Bills RB O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson established himself as one of the greatest running backs of all time. Among his accomplishments is being the first player ever to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. He did this in just 14 games.

Simpson put on one of the most dominant performances ever in 1976 against the Detroit Lions. He rushed for 273 yards and two touchdowns, yet the Bills lost the game 27-14.

#4. Eli Manning, New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints - November, 2015

New York Giants QB Eli Manning

Eli Manning is a legend of the New York Giants organization. He helped the team win two Super Bowl rings by going on two individually spectacular playoff runs. He is one of the best quarterbacks in franchise history and likely a Hall of Famer.

Manning put together one of the best statistical games of his career against the New Orleans Saints during the 2015 NFL season. He became the only quarterback in history to throw six touchdowns and zero interceptions in a loss. The Giants lost the game 52-49.

#3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals - January 2010

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest statistical quarterbacks in NFL history, especially during the regular season. He has won four NFL MVP awards, the second most of all time.

Aaron Rodgers put together one of the best games of his career in his first ever playoff game for the Green Bay Packers. He went on the road to face off against the Arizona Cardinals. They recorded 423 yards and four touchdowns, both postseason records for Rodgers. The Packers lost the game 51-45 in overtime in a shootout.

#2.Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LII, February 2018

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has a seemingly endless list of records and accomplishments while his postseason career is unmatched. His seven Super Bowl rings in ten appearances have resulted in a ton of epic performances for the record books.

One of the best games he ever played was a 41-33 loss in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tom Brady recorded an impressive 505 passing yards and three touchdowns for the New England Patriots during the disappointing loss.

#1. Chuck Howley, Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Colts - Super Bowl V, January 1971

Chuck Howley won the MVP award from Super Bowl V. The Dallas Cowboys played the Baltimore Colts. He is the first defensive player, as well as the first non-quarterback to ever be named the MVP of any Super Bowl in NFL history.

In addition to the impressive records, Howley also holds an unfortunate one as the only player from a losing team to be named a Super Bowl MVP. His dominant performance, including two interceptions and a forced fumble, was good enough for the award. But it was not good enough for a victory as the Colts prevailed by a 16-13 score.

