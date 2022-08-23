5 NFL players who committed horrifying crimes after retirement feat. OJ Simpson and Lawrence Taylor

NFL players are mostly known for their performances on the football field. Their significant accomplishments during their careers are generally what build their legacies and define their place in history. They are some of the best athletes in the world, so their play can usually speak for itself.

What players do following their retirement can still have a major impact on their overall legacy. Some retired players have gotten themselves mixed up in major crimes that were so serious that it altered the way history will remember them. Here are five examples of former NFL players who committed serious crimes following their retirement.

#1 - Josh Bellamy

Chicago Bears WR Josh Bellamy

Josh Bellamy is best known for his time with the Chicago Bears, where he spent five seasons while recording one yard shy of 1,000 receiving yards and also catching five touchdown passes. He spent three other seasons in the NFL split between three other teams.

Bellamy started his own business after retirement, Drip Entertainment LLC, and falsified his records to receive a PPP loan of over one million dollars. He reportedly used the extra money for personal luxuries and the scam landed him in federal prison for three years.

#2 - Lawrence Taylor

New York Giants LB Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. He is one of only two defensive players ever, along with Alan Page, to receive the NFL MVP award. He is also one of only three players, along with JJ Watt and Aaron Donald, to be named Defensive Player of the Year three times.

While he is clearly one of the most dominant players ever on the field, he is also one of the most controversial off of it as well. He has been arrested multiple times for various drug and assault charges while also being listed as a registered sex offender. He was recently arrested for violating the terms of his sex offender program.

#3 - Richard Alston

Cleveland Browns WR Richard Alston

Richard Alston spent a season with the Cleveland Browns as a wide receiver, but he's best known for his contributions to special teams, where he was an excellent kick and punt returner. In just nine NFL games as a returner, he recorded over 1,000 return yards while also scoring a return touchdown.

Alston was arrested for distributing large amounts of marijuana as part of an illegal drug operation. He was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for drug distribution and money laundering nearly three million dollars in profit from the illegal activities.

#4 - OJ Simpson

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing

OJ Simpson was the first running back in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season when he did so with the Buffalo Bills. What's even more impressive about his amazing accomplishment is that he did it in just 14 games as the seasons were much shorter during his era.

While Simpson is a legendary running back, he is also a notorious criminal. He was controversially found not guilty of murder in one of the most high-profile court cases in American history, but was later found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping in a separate trial for a different case. He spent nine years in prison before receiving parole.

#5 - Philip Adams

San Francisco 49ers DB Philip Adams

Philip Adams played for six different teams during his six-season career as a defensive back in the NFL. He recorded five total interceptions while defending 15 passes during his time in the league.

Despite having no prior criminal history, Adams went on a shooting spree when he shot six people and killed five of them. He tragically killed himself after a stand-off with the police and was later diagnosed with an advanced case of CTE.

