3 NFL players who were jailed for money laundering feat. Josh Bellamy

Most NFL players have the opportunity to make tons of money during their professional football careers. They sign massive contracts with their teams, while many also have many endorsements, paid appearances, and other ways to profit off their fame. Their large salaries give them several options outside of football, such as starting their businesses to earn more.

While most NFL players are responsible with their finances, making enough money during their careers to set their families up forever, others have run into trouble along the way.

Several NFL players have been involved in financial fraud scenarios with their businesses, including these three who have been charged with money laundering.

#1 - Josh Bellamy

Chicago Bears WR Joshua Bellamy

Josh Bellamy spent eight years in the NFL as a wide receiver for four teams. Most of his career came with the Chicago Bears, where he recorded 999 receiving yards and five touchdowns across five seasons.

Bears Nation @BearsNationCHI



Bellamy admitted to the crime. Former #Bears WR Josh Bellamy sentenced to 3 years of prison for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds to buy jewelry and spend at casinos.Bellamy admitted to the crime. Former #Bears WR Josh Bellamy sentenced to 3 years of prison for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds to buy jewelry and spend at casinos. Bellamy admitted to the crime. https://t.co/AEZc3s1XQl

Bellamy started his own business, Drip Entertainment LLC, which took a hit like most others during the Covid-19 pandemic. He filed for a PPP loan and received $1.2 million in relief funds.

The issue is that he falsified the documents to scam additional money over what he needed, which he then laundered through his business before spending it on personal luxuries. He was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after being caught by the IRS.

#2 - Richard Alston

Cleveland Browns WR Richard Alston

Richard Alston spent one season with the Cleveland Browns, where he was a wide receiver but contributed much more to special teams. In nine games as a kick returner, he has recorded 1,016 return yards, including a 93-yard touchdown return.

WITN Sports @WITNSports A former #ECU football player who went on to play for the NFL is now headed to a federal prison. Richard Alston was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years on federal drug and money laundering charges. witn.com/2020/08/12/for… A former #ECU football player who went on to play for the NFL is now headed to a federal prison. Richard Alston was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years on federal drug and money laundering charges. witn.com/2020/08/12/for…

Alston was busted by the FBI and IRS in 2020 for running an illegal drug operation distributing large amounts of marijuana. He was forced to surrender more than $2.7 million in profits from drugs he laundered through his business account. He was sentenced to 168 months in prison for his involvement.

#3 - Merrill Robertson

Merrill Robertson, Image Credit: Bucks County Courier Times

Merrill Robertson had an excellent college football career as a defensive lineman at the University of Virginia. He was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles but failed to impact the NFL.

Robertson started Cavalier Union Investments LLC, a retirement fund set up to attract NFL players and coaches. The FBI and SEC uncovered the operation as a Ponzi scheme that Robertson was using to launder money for his personal use. He was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far