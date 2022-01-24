Divisional Round games prove the importance of special teams in NFL

The Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs provided one of the most epic weekends in NFL history. All four games came down to the last second while including thrilling finishes. The performances of the quarterbacks will always make the main headlines, as they should, but the special teams units impacted the outcomes of all of the Divisional Round games.

Playing special teams in the NFL can sometimes be a thankless job. It's extremely rare that special teams get the majority of the credit when a team wins, but a missed kick or failed assignment can cause them to blame for a loss. The 2021 Divisional Round provided a slightly different narrative, as special teams' success was the difference between winning and losing.

Special teams determined the winners of the Divisional Round

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson

Special teams were not the only factor that determined the outcome of the Divisional Round games, but they were just as important as anything else. All four games this weekend featured pivotal moments by special teams units. If those particular plays on special teams played out differently, the final score would have been altered.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired in the Bengals' 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the first game of the weekend. A miss would have sent the game to overtime. The rookie kicker is now a perfect 8-8 on field goal attempts and 3-3 on extra-point attempts in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers were unable to score an offensive touchdown in the second game of the Divisional Round. They were still able to defeat the Green Bay Packers 13-10, scoring all 13 points with special teams. They blocked a punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that tied the game. Kicker Robbie Gould converted a game-winning field goal on their next possession.

The third game of the weekend ended when Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay nailed a game-winning field goal to halt another signature comeback by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams surrendered a 24-point lead in the second half, but got it done in the end with a clutch field goal to win the contest 30-27.

The final game of the Divisional Round was an instant classic and one of the wildest games in NFL history. It featured 25 points scored in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter in a slug fest between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 49-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime, where the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills with a final scoreline of 42-36.

Also Read Article Continues below

Special teams majorly impacted the outcome of all four games in the Divisional Playoffs. Three of the four games featured a game-winning field as time expired, while the other included one to send a game to overtime as regulation expired. There was also a blocked punt that changed the game. This weekend certainly demonstrated the importance of special teams in the NFL.

Edited by Piyush Bisht