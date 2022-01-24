Joe Burrow reveals kicker Evan McPherson's ice-cold response right before crucial FG conversion

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1988, courtesy of the clutch right foot of rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

Evan McPherson, who hasn't missed a kick on the road all season, took to the field after the Bengals intercepted Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and put themselves in field goal range.

McPherson converted the game-winning 52 yard field goal with what appeared to be relative ease. He has now made eight field goals from eight attempts in the playoffs this season, demonstrating incredible nerve for a player in his first year in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, recently gave some insight as to why McPherson looked so confident as he stepped up to make the crucial kick. Burrow told reporters in his postgame interview that the rookie kicker told backup quarterback Brandon Allen that they were indeed headed to the AFC Championship game as he trotted out onto the field.

"Well, looks like we're going to the AFC Championship [Game], right before he went out to kick it."-Joe Burrow on what K Evan McPherson said before game winning field goal

Cincinnati Bengals drafted kicker Evan McPherson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. While most NFL teams don't draft kickers until the sixth, usually seventh round of the draft and sometimes not at all, this move clearly paid off for the Bengals.

In the same postgame interview, Burrow went on to further elaborate on just how special McPherson is, saying he and the Bengals "knew exactly what kind of guy" they had back in training camp.

“That guy is unbelievable. We knew exactly what we had as soon as he walked into the building in camp and we just saw how he carried himself. You know exactly how a kicker is going to perform when obviously everyone at this level can kick through the uprights, but it’s how you handle yourself in the locker room that shows us that you have the confidence to go out there and make a kick like this and perform the way he did in a game like this. We knew exactly what kind of guy we had in camp.”-Joe Burrow on Evan McPherson

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor described his rookie kicker as having "ice in his veins" which is clear by the comments McPherson made before converting the kick. But, this isn't new for the young kicker. He showed his talent and extraordinary ability even during his collegiate career at the University of Florida.

With the Gators, he set an SEC record for career field goal success, making 51 of 60 attempts in his collegiate career. He also made five of eight field goals from at least 50 yards. The former Gators kicker also made an impressive 149 out 150 extra point attempts.

His success with the Gators led to him foregoing his senior season in college, opting to enter the NFL Draft instead. It's safe to say that it turned out to be a good decision for him and the Cincinnati Bengals.

