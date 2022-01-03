What is Patrick Mahomes' record against the Cincinnati Bengals?

Later today, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC matchup that holds major implications on the AFC playoff picture.

While the Bengals have traditionally been considered a dumpster fire in the eyes of many, they have righted the ship as of late with the acquisition of Joe Burrown with the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have been on a tear during the Andy Reid era, but specifically once Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in the 2018-2019 season.

With the Chiefs and Bengals seeming to rarely face each other, what record does Patrick Mahomes have against Cincinnati?

Patrick Mahomes has only faced the Bengals once in his career

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Despite both teams being in the AFC, the Chiefs and Bengals have only played against each other 29 times. That's not much considering the fact that both teams have been a part of the NFL for quite some time now (each played their first games in the 1960s).

Since Patrick Mahomes has been in the league, he has played the Bengals only once and has a 1-0 record against them.

The victory came on October 21, 2018 as the Chiefs defeated the Bengals by a score of 45-10.

During that game, Mahomes went 28-39 for 358 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

He outdueled former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who was only able to muster up 148 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The victory on that day moved the Chiefs to 6-1 on the season as Mahomes was well on his way to his first and so far only NFL MVP award.

The game today still features Mahomes as the signal-caller for the Chiefs as they look to take one step further to clinching the number one seed in the AFC.

If the Chiefs win today and the Tennessee Titans lose, then Andy Reid and crew will clinch the top spot in the AFC.

The Chiefs sputtered out of the gate this season with a 3-4 record. But since that time, they have won eight consecutive games to bring their record to 11-4.

The Bengals are on the cusp of clinching the AFC North title with one of the following scenarios:

Bengals win Bengals tie and Baltimore Ravens lose or tie Baltimore loses and a tie occurs between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football

The Bengals will face the Chiefs today at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by LeRon Haire