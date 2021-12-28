"This is the NFL. This isn't peewee or college football" - Joe Burrow was taking no prisoners during blowout win against Ravens 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had himself one of the better passing games, not just this season, but in NFL history. In Week 16 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow went 37 of 46 for 525 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

The Bengals quarterback threw for the most passing yards in a game in franchise history and the fourth-most in NFL history.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the Ravens' defense today:



"In the first half, they didn’t blitz a lot. They played a lot of zone coverage. That obviously wasn’t working out, so they came in the second half and started blitzing a little more.



"That didn’t really work out, either." Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the Ravens' defense today: "In the first half, they didn’t blitz a lot. They played a lot of zone coverage. That obviously wasn’t working out, so they came in the second half and started blitzing a little more. "That didn’t really work out, either."

However, many people were not too happy with how Burrow got the passing yards. More specifically, many were not happy about a 52-yard pass to Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon deep down the right side of the field.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby This from Joe Burrow that gave him the record-breaking 525 passing yards shows his progression in Year Two. Escapes the pocket, throws off-platform and throws a great ball 50.7 yards in the air to Joe Mixon. This from Joe Burrow that gave him the record-breaking 525 passing yards shows his progression in Year Two. Escapes the pocket, throws off-platform and throws a great ball 50.7 yards in the air to Joe Mixon. https://t.co/jEFS6cVIiw

There were two minutes left in the game, and the Bengals were up by a score of 41-21. The Bengals went on to win by that 41-21 score.

After getting their ninth win of the season, last year’s number one overall pick in the NFL Draft spoke to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio about the game:

“This is the NFL. “This isn’t peewee. This isn’t high school where you go out and run up the score. You play until the final whistle. I don’t care what the score is. We’ve been in spots where teams go out and do that to us. They did it to us last year. No sympathy from me.”

The Bengals swept both of their matchups in a season for the first time since 2015. In two games this year versus the Ravens this season, Burrow has thrown for 941 passing yards with seven touchdown passes to one interception.

On the field, it looked as though Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was not pleased with that 52-yard play. He had a few words with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor when they shook hands after the game

Chris Pika @BlogAndTackle Guessing the postgame handshake between John Harbaugh and Zac Taylor might be a bit short. Guessing the postgame handshake between John Harbaugh and Zac Taylor might be a bit short.

Burrow & his place in Bengals history

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow overtook former Cincinnati quarterback Boomer Esiason, who held the previous mark of 490 yards passing versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week Five of the 1990 season. The Bengals won that game 34-31 in overtime on the road.

His 37 completions were the second-most in a game to quarterback Ken Anderson’s 40 completions in a 50-34 loss to the then-San Diego Chargers in Week 15 of the strike-shortened 1982 season. Anderson threw for 416 yards in the loss to the Chargers.

The lesson learned could be best summed up by this:

Also Read Article Continues below

Joe Danneman @FOX19Joe



Wink. Wink. Trey Hendrickson on Joe Burrow: “I wouldn’t go around pissing that guy off.”Wink. Wink. #Bengals Trey Hendrickson on Joe Burrow: “I wouldn’t go around pissing that guy off.”Wink. Wink. #Bengals

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Joe Burrow? Yes No 0 votes so far