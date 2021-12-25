"Don't think we're ready to buy a gold jacket for him" - Ravens DC takes a subtle dig at Joe Burrow while complimenting Aaron Rodgers 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has really made a name for himself this season in his second year in the National Football League.

Burrows' Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in the last meeting between the two AFC North rivals this season.

While all AFC North rivalries are intense, the Ravens and Bengals have taken digs at each other all this week.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple started the trash talk after Sunday's game by saying that he plans to intercept Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He also used the Ravens catch phrase while running into the locker room after a win against the Denver Broncos.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked about his defense against second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and how he prepares to defend him.

Martindale acknowledged the success Burrow and the Bengals have had, but that we shouldn't be ready to "buy a gold jacket for him," referencing the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jackets that inductees receive at their induction ceremony.

The trash talk between the Ravens and Bengals began before the first meeting between both teams. The Ravens were confident heading into the game with a homefield advantage, but the Bengals clearly caught them offguard and defeated the Ravens 41-17.

Wink Martindale was asked this week about not double or triple-teaming Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase as the Ravens did when facing the Green Bay Packers and their top wide receiver Davante Adams.

Martindale said he doesn't plan to do so because Chase is not one of the top two wide receivers in the National Football League like Davante Adams is.

He also said that Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Fame quarterback and then referenced Joe Burrow and the fact that he hasn't earned that reputation yet (which led to the gold jacket comments).

Burrow is only in his second pro season, but second-guessing him may not be the way to go for the Baltimore Ravens, who have struggled as of late.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also still listed as questionable after missing the Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers last week.

The game also has AFC North division title implications as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are tied at 8-6 with just three games remaining in the season.

