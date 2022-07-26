3 NFL Hall of Famers who were arrested for breaking the law ft. Lawrence Taylor

When NFL players are selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they become a part of NFL history forever. They officially become legends of the game, and their careers become a part of the story that tells the league's history as their busts are displayed in Canton, Ohio.

While Hall of Famers are some of the greatest of all time to ever step on the football field, some of their actions off the field are not as worthy as the highest praise and honor offered in Canton.

Here are five NFL players who have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but have also been arrested for serious alleged crimes at some point.

#1 - OJ Simpson

Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills RB OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson became the first NFL player to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. He did so with the Buffalo Bills back when only 14 games were played each season.

Simpson is one of the greatest running backs of all time but is even more well known for his high-profile legal situation.

Sky News @SkyNews After spending nine years in prison for armed robbery, this was how OJ Simpson reacted to the news that he had been freed After spending nine years in prison for armed robbery, this was how OJ Simpson reacted to the news that he had been freed https://t.co/wzKhroUp7w

Simpson went on trial for murder in one of the most famous court cases of all time, nicknamed The Trial of the Century. He was controversially found not guilty but was later arrested and convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in a separate incident. He spent nine years in prison before eventually receiving parole.

#2 - Lawrence Taylor

New York Giants LB Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor is one of only three players in NFL history named the Defensive Player of the Year thrice, joining Aaron Donald and JJ Watt. Taylor is also one of only two defensive players named NFL MVP, along with Alan Page.

Taylor's history off the field is less glorious and much more controversial. He has been arrested numerous times for various offenses, including drug possession, DUIs, assault, and sexual misconduct. He is a registered sex offender and was most recently arrested for failing to report his address correctly.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: New York Giants’ legend Lawrence Taylor has a warrant out for his arrest in Florida.



The NFL Hall of Famer is wanted again for allegedly giving false info as a sex offender.



Taylor’s attorney tells me “we need to get in front of the judge to quash this.” SLATER SCOOP: New York Giants’ legend Lawrence Taylor has a warrant out for his arrest in Florida.The NFL Hall of Famer is wanted again for allegedly giving false info as a sex offender. Taylor’s attorney tells me “we need to get in front of the judge to quash this.”

#3 - Michael Irvin

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is one of the greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history, helping the team win three Super Bowl rings in four years during their dynasty in the 1990s. He was one of the best wide receivers of his era and was eventually voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Before the start of the 1996 NFL season, Irvin was arrested after being in a hotel room where the police found drugs and prostitutes. While he could avoid serious criminal charges after going to trial, he received a five-game suspension for his involvement in the incident.

