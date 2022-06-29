5 NFL players who were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for heinous crimes

While NFL players are mostly known for their performances on the football field, their lives are also closely followed off the field also. In addition to being athletes, they are also celebrities, constantly under the microscope of the public eye, watching every move they make.

This is even more true in the modern era, where social media has the ability to make any story viral.

For better or worse, anything noteworthy done by any NFL player often makes headline news. When they do something admirable, it circles the news cycle, but even more so when they do something controversial, including breaking the law.

When an NFL player is caught up in a controversy, social media often makes it the main topic of many conversations among the media and fans as well.

When anyone is involved in a heinous crime, it's almost always mentioned in the news at some point. However, when a celebrity, such as a professional athlete, is connected to it, it can often become a viral story across all outlets.

Here are five NFL players who were convicted of a major crime in a high-profile case that garnered a ton of media attention.

#5 - Kellen Winslow II

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kellen Winslow II

Kellen Winslow II is the son of Kellen Winslow, a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end. Winslow II never lived up to the high expectations that came along with being the son of an NFL legend, but more because of his off-the-field issues than his actual talent.

Billy Corben @BillyCorben Former NFL and Miami Hurricanes star Kellen Winslow Jr. held without bail after arrest for rape, kidnapping, forcible sodomy, oral copulation and indecent exposure involving 4 victims (WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS) tmz.com/2018/06/15/kel… Former NFL and Miami Hurricanes star Kellen Winslow Jr. held without bail after arrest for rape, kidnapping, forcible sodomy, oral copulation and indecent exposure involving 4 victims (WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS) tmz.com/2018/06/15/kel… https://t.co/6h0fBDvElT

Winslow II has been involved in many legal situations, including assault, burglary, and drug possession. The most heinous of the crimes he was convicted of were multiple counts of rape, for which he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

#4 - Michael Vick

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick

Michael Vick is well known for being one of the best rushing quarterbacks in NFL history, including being the first quarterback to ever eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. His talent is legendary, but he will also always be remembered for his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

Bad Newz Kennels was brought down in a dog-fighting investigation and multiple arrests were made, one of them being Michael Vick. His involvement included providing funding for spectators to place gambling wagers on the illegal activity. He was charged with conspiracy and spent nearly two years in prison.

#3 - Rae Carruth

Rae Carruth, Image Credit: Sports Illustrated

Rae Carruth was selected in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers as a highly-rated quarterback prospect. He made the All-Rookie team in his first season before being injured during his second year in 1998.

During the 1999 NFL season, Cherica Adams, who was eight months pregnant with Carruth's child, was shot four times. The baby was fortunate to have survived, but Adams tragically passed away about a month later.

Carruth was charged with conspiracy to commit murder for his involvement in the case with multiple defendants and he served 19 years in prison before being released in 2018.

#2 - Aaron Hernandez

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez has a story that is highly controversial but also a terrible tragedy. He was off to a promising start to his young career with the New England Patriots after becoming a college football superstar before his demons off the field eventually caught up with him, ending his football career as well as his life.

Hernandez was involved in many fights during the course of his life and encountered many legal situations, including drugs and weapons. He was involved in gang activity and was a suspect in multiple shootings.

In 2013, he was charged with first-degree murder after Odin Loyd was found dead of gunshot wounds. He received a life sentence in prison without parole, but committed suicide while serving his time.

#1 - OJ Simpson

Former NFL running back OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson was the first running back in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season when he did so with the Buffalo Bills in just 14 games.

His accomplishments on the football field would make him an NFL legend, but he is much more known for his legal issues, especially his murder trial that became one of the most followed news stories of all time.

Sky News @SkyNews After spending nine years in prison for armed robbery, this was how OJ Simpson reacted to the news that he had been freed After spending nine years in prison for armed robbery, this was how OJ Simpson reacted to the news that he had been freed https://t.co/wzKhroUp7w

Simpson went on trial for murder in one of the most high-profile court cases of all time, nicknamed The Trial of the Century. He was found not guilty in an extremely controversial ruling.

He was later involved in several other legal infractions, including drug possession and money laundering, before being convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping. He spent nine years in prison before receiving parole.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far