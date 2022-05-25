3 NFL special teamers who deserve to be in the Hall of Fame

The NFL game is played in three phases - offense, defense, and special teams. While the Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes players from all three phases, there is a significantly lower number of special-teamers who have been recognized compared to offensive and defensive players.

Currently, just four kickers and one punter are in the Hall of Fame, while two of the kickers have also played other positions. No special team gunners or players who primarily contributed as returners in their careers are currently in the Hall of Fame.

This is a trend that probably needs to change at some point, as special teamers deserve some of the same recognition that offensive and defensive players receive. Here are three special teams players who deserve to be honored in the Hall of Fame.

#3 - Steve Tasker

Buffalo Bills legends Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly, and Steve Tasker

If any gunner from NFL history deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it's Buffalo Bills legend Steve Tasker. He played almost exclusively as a special teamer during his incredible 13-year career while earning seven All-Pro selections.

He is widely considered the greatest player of all-time who plays primarily for special teams. Tasker deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame if the NFL truly is a three-phase game.

#2 - Adam Vinatieri

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri is one of the greatest kickers ever and he has many records to back up that claim. He scored a massive 2,673 points during his career - the most of all time - while also setting NFL records with 238 postseason points, 599 field goals made, and 12 overtime field goals made.

Evan Lazar @ezlazar With Adam Vinatieri retiring, a reminder that this is the greatest kick in NFL history. #Patriots With Adam Vinatieri retiring, a reminder that this is the greatest kick in NFL history. #Patriots https://t.co/5rWGORXJ6i

Vinatieri played 14 seasons split between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. He was selected as the first-team All-Pro kicker three times.

#1 - Devin Hester

Chicago Bears returner Devin Hester

Devin Hester holds the NFL record with 20 total return touchdowns and 14 punt return touchdowns. He has, at least, six more return touchdowns than any other player in history, proving he is the best returner of all time.

Hester played the majority of his legendary career with the Chicago Bears, where he recorded six return touchdowns across the first 13 games of his career. If the Hall of Fame is ever going to induct a return specialist, it should be Devin Hester.

