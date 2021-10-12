Most missed field goals in NFL history ft. George Blanda and Lou Groza

NFL history is filled with legendary kickers. It is a position that has been important since the day football was invented. Successful field goals made, as well as success percentage, are important when evaluating the career of a kicker. These are the statistics that generally determine which kickers in NFL history make it to the Hall of Fame.

An interesting stat to look at for kickers is missed field goals. Those who have missed the most in NFL history are heavily influenced by a couple of factors including the era played and longevity of their careers. Here are the five kickers who have the most missed field goals in NFL history.

Most missed field goals in NFL history

#5 Fred Cox (173)

During his time with the Minnesota Vikings from 1963 to 1977, Fred Cox attempted 455 field goals and missed 173 of them. It is the fifth most in NFL history. He played his entire 14-year NFL career with the Vikings. He ranks 35th in NFL history with 1,365 points scored.

#4 Jim Turner (184)

Jim Turner played 16 seasons in the NFL from 1964 to 1979 as a kicker. He was with the New York Jets for seven seasons before joining the Denver Broncos for nine seasons. He scored 304 field goals in his career while missing 184 of them. He ranks 29th in NFL history with 1,439 points scored.

#3 Jan Stenerud (185)

In his 19-year-long NFL career, Jan Stenerud played for three different teams. He spent 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, four with the Green Bay Packers and two with the Minnesota Vikings. He missed 185 of his 558 field goal attempts on his way to a Hall of Fame induction. His 1,699 points scored are the 19th most in NFL history

#2 Lou Groza (217)

Lou Groza earned his nickname as "The Toe" for his Hall of Fame success as a kicker. He played 21 seasons and all of them were with the Cleveland Browns. He was named in the All Pro team in almost every season that he played. In addition to being a kicker, he simultaneously played on the offensive line for 14 years. He missed 217 field goals while ranking 21st in points scored with 1,608.

#1 George Blanda (304)

The most missed field goals in NFL history are 304 by George Blanda. His legendary career lasted 27 seasons with four different teams as a quarterback, kicker and punter. On his way to the Hall of Fame, he scored the seventh-most points in NFL history with a total of 2,002.

