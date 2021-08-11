2022 NFL Hall of Fame: Which former NFL players make Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility

Three former NFL players were first-ballot members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, and Charles Woodson. The first year of eligibility for players occurs five years after their retirement. For the 2022 Hall of Fame class, players who retired in 2016 will be in their first year of eligibility. There could be zero first-ballots in this year's class or there could be several. It is up to the committee to vote in players with the necessary 80% approval. Nine notable NFL players could be first-ballot members for 2022.

Which NFL player can be a first-ballot in 2022 Hall of Fame

#1 - WR Anquan Boldin

Ravens legend Anquan Boldin is eligible for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class next year pic.twitter.com/MVaMTKVv9R — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) February 7, 2021

Arizona Cardinals 03-09, Baltimore Ravens 10-12, San Francisco 49ers 13-15, Detroit Lions 16

Super Bowl XLVII winner with Ravens, NFL Offensive Rookie of Year in 2003, three Pro Bowls

Career - 13,779 receiving yards, 80 TDs, 1,076 catches, seven 1,000 yard seasons

Records - Most catches as rookie (101), most yards in first NFL game (271), three Arizona team records, one Baltimore team record

Future first-ballot Hall of Fame? No, but Boldin will be in at some point for his accomplishments as a rookie and 14th in career yards.

#2 - LB Chad Greenway

From nine-man football to the NFL, Vikings LB Chad Greenway talks about the great coaches who have helped him on his journey. pic.twitter.com/Cd8Y0OOh5C — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2016

Minnesota Vikings 06-16

Two Pro Bowls, 2nd-Team All-Pro in 2012, NFL leader in combined tackles in 2010

Career - 1,101 tackles, 18 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 11 INTs, 32 passes defended

Future first-ballot Hall of Fame? No, and it could be a long ways down the road until Greenway gets a gold jacket. There are more prolific players ahead of him first.

#3 - WR Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson was as tough as they come 💪 @johnson80 pic.twitter.com/XwnFFXVgP7 — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) August 21, 2020

Houston Texans 03-14, Indianapolis Colts 15, Tennessee Titans 16

3x 1st-Team All-Pro, 2x 2nd-Team All-Pro, 7x Pro Bowl, 2x reception leader, 2x receiving yard leader

Career - 1,062 catches, 14,185 yards, 70 TDs, seven 1,000 yards seasons

Records - only player with 60+ catches in 1st eight seasons, most games with 10+ catches in season (7), most seasons with 100+ catches (5), most games with 10+ catches in career, 8 Houston team records

Future first-ballot Hall of Fame? No, but Johnson should go in when Anquon Boldin done as one of best WRs in his era

#4 - DE/LB Mario Williams

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans 06-11, Buffalo Bills 12-15, Miami Dolphins 16

4x Pro Bowl, 1st-Team All-Pro in 2014, 2x 2nd-Team All-Pro

Career - 399 tackles, 97.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 21 passes defended

Records - Houston's second in career sacks (54) and second in career forced fumbles (11), both since broken by JJ Watt

Future first-ballot Hall of Fame? No, and Mario Williams will have to wait a couple years to meet David Baker

#5 - QB Tony Romo

No one could escape pressure and buy time quite like Tony Romo. pic.twitter.com/70CLtJAAzQ — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) August 10, 2021

Dallas Cowboys 03-16

2nd-Team All-Pro in 2014, 4x Pro Bowl, season passer rating leader, season completion percentage leader, College Football Hall of Fame

Career - 65.3% completion, 34,183 passing yards, 248 TDs, 117 INTs, 97.1 QB rating, 78-49 record, 2-4 in playoffs

Records - Most consecutive road games with at least 1 TD (41), highest career QB rating in fourth quarter, most games in a season with a passer rating of at least 135, 6 career Dallas records, 6 season Dallas records, 3 game Dallas records

Future first-balltot Hall of Fame? You would think, but no. Tony Romo should go to the Hall of Fame in 2023 or 2024 but falls just short of 2022.

#6 - DE Robert Mathis

Robert Mathis on the final strip sack of his career. #Colts pic.twitter.com/Xqke939ghw — George Bremer (@gmbremer) January 1, 2017

Indianapolis Colts 03-16

Super Bowl XLI win, 5x Pro Bowl, 1st-Team All-Pro in 2013, 100 sack club, AFC Defensive Player of Year in 2013, sack leader in 2013

Career - 527 tackles, 123 sacks, 52 forced fumbles, 1 INT, 3 TD, 27th in career sacks, 5x double-digit sack seasons

Future first-ballot Hall of Fame? No, but only because he gets jumped by the next person on the list,

#7 - LB DeMarcus Ware

COWBOYS GAME REPLAY 🎬: DeMarcus Ware wreaking havoc. ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/wZdejmhp8D — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) July 5, 2021

Dallas Cowboys 05-13, Denver Broncos 14-16

Super Bowl 50 with Denver, 4x 1st-Team All-Pro, 3x 2nd-Team All-Pro, 9x Pro Bowl, 2x sack leader (tied most in history)

Career - 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles, 3 INTs, 26th in career sacks

Records - Third player with 10+ sacks in at least seven seasons, fastest player to 100 sacks, 8 seasons with double-digit sacks, all-time Dallas Cowboys leader in sacks, forced fumbles, tackles for loss, QB hits

Future first-ballot Hall of Fame? Yes, DeMarcus Ware's early years with the Dallas Cowboys were impressive and he was one of the best edge-rushers of his era. He will be a fine member of the Hall of Fame.

#8 - WR Steve Smith Sr

Steve Smith Sr. was a monster 🔥pic.twitter.com/0bxcBDr4Ac — Football Videos 🎥 (@TopFBVids) October 18, 2020

Carolina Panthers 01-13, Baltimore Ravens 14-16

NFL Comeback Player of Year in 2005, 2x 1st-Team All-Pro, 2nd-Team All-Pro, 5x Pro Bowl, 2005 leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving TDs

Career - 1,031 catches, 14,731 yards, 81 TDs, 4,055 return yards, 6 return TDs, eight 1,000 yard seasons, 8th in career yards, 12th in career receptions

Records - highest punt return average in a game (51), as of 2017, he owns 72 Carolina Panthers records

Future first-ballot Hall of Fame? Yes, Steve Smith is the last Triple Crown player (led in catches, yards, and TDs in same year) and 8th in career receiving yards and the top seven are all in Hall of Fame

#9 - Vince Wilfork

I miss Big Vince Wilfork. pic.twitter.com/SURwNAQOL0 — El Capitãn (@DomGonzo12) April 4, 2020

New England Patriots 04-14, Houston Texans 15-16

2x Super Bowl, 1st-Team All-Pro, 3x 2nd-Team All-Pro, 5x Pro Bowl

Career - 559 tackles, 16 sacks, four forced fumbles, three INTs

Future first-ballot Hall of Fame? No, and being a part of the Patriots during their Super Bowl runs does help his case, but there's not enough there for Wilfork to make the Hall of Fame.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar