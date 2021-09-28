How many kickers are there in the NFL Hall of Fame?

Reaching the Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of any NFL career. It's a recognition of their dominance. The position is nearly impossible to reach if you don't play for long enough in the league.

However, it doesn't mean that every long-term career ends in the Hall of Fame. Another factor determining the Hall of Famers is also the position in which they play. Finally, if you're a special teams superstar, your chances of getting recognized are even slimmer.

With Justin Tucker once again making miracles on a given Sunday, now breaking the NFL's record for longest field goal ever, he might be on his way to making the Hall of Fame. Tucker has had a decade-long dominance in the position. However, he's going to find a small number of kickers in the hall.

Field Yates @FieldYates Justin Tucker has now made 50 straight field goals in the 4th quarter or OT. 50!



Of those 50, 21 have been from 40+ yards, 7 from 50+ yards and 1 from 66, the longest in NFL History.



He's *never* missed a kick in the final minute of regulation (16-for-16).



How many NFL kickers have made the Hall of Fame?

Only four NFL kickers have ever entered the Hall of Fame, and only two of them played just the kicker position during their careers.

The most famous NFL kicker ever may be Morten Andersen, a Danish-born kicker who played in the league for 25 seasons. He played the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He made multiple Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro indications during his career, and retired in 2007. He's 61 years old as of now.

Jan Stenerud is the oldest kicker ever who's a member of the hall. He was originally drafted to play in the AFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he became a superstar, and kept the same level when the AFL and the NFL merged. Stenerud is also a rare case of a player who's into the hall of fame of two different franchises. Along with the Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers also recognized his services.

George Blanda, who played in the league for 26 seasons and died in 2010, started his career as a quarterback and a kicker. The fact that he played in special teams made his NFL career even longer. Blanda won championships and was a All-Star in the AFL as well.

Ending this list is Lou Groza. He was such a dominant kicker that the best college kicker every year receives the Lou Groza Award (an award named after him). However, he also played in a lot of different positions - from tackle to center to defensive lineman. Groza is a legend having played 21 years in the league. He is a 4-time NFL champion.

Which current NFL kickers are on track to reach the hall of fame?

Of all the active kickers, only Justin Tucker has a good enough resumè to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Ravens' superstar could retire today and still be selected, such has been his dominance.

Sebastian Janikowski, who played in the NFL for 18 years and retired in 2019, is an excellent bet to be inducted as well. His first year of eligibility is in 2024, and although he might not be a first-ballot inductee, chances are he will be elected someday.

