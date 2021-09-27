Stats show why Justin Tucker is the NFL's undisputed GOAT kicker

The final seconds of Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions ticked away as the Ravens had but one chance left to win the game, with the Lions leading 17-16. Either attempt to convert a 4th and 19 or throw a Hail Mary.

Coach Harbaugh called the play into the headset of everyone listening.

A field goal?! Would Justin Tucker even be able to kick a 66-yarder?

Justin Tucker has been in clutch, game-winning situations many times, but this was different.

The collective football-loving world gritted their teeth when Tucker kicked the ball. Fans stood in anticipation and gripped their seats so forcefully, they began to wear them down at Ford Field in Detroit.

The ball flew straight down center, bouncing off the upright pole - IT'S GOOD!

That 66-yard field goal is now an NFL record for the longest field goal ever made.

Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal was just one of his many impressive feats when kicking the football.

CBS Sports @CBSSports And now, we present to you: Justin Tucker kicking a 66-yard field goal while Justin Tucker sings opera And now, we present to you: Justin Tucker kicking a 66-yard field goal while Justin Tucker sings opera https://t.co/LtTgGPpDiH

The above video shows Justin Tucker's amazing 66-yard field goal. What's arguably more impressive is the fact that Justin Tucker is singing Ave Maria in the video. Tucker can sing opera in seven languages. What an impressive guy.

Okay, back to his stats in the world of football.

Justin Tucker is one of the biggest clutch kickers in all of football. He boasts a 16-16 record when kicking in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Tucker has also scored 50 straight field goals in the fourth quarter or OT.

The Ravens were lucky to have drafted Tucker back in 2012. Since then, he has achieved a Super Bowl ring and made four trips to the Pro Bowl.

Tucker's stats are even more mind-blowing when considering the distance from which his 50 fourth quarter and OT field goals have been made. Twenty-one field goals from 40+ yards and seven from 50+ yards are enough to cement Tucker as one of the best long-distance field goal kickers in all of football.

Matt Prater once held the record for the longest field goal in history. Prater's 64-yard field goal was unheard of, one he made back in 2013 with the Denver Broncos. That record stood for eight long years before Justin Tucker had a thing or two to say about it.

Tucker now holds the record for a 66-yard field goal. Two yards may not seem like much, but that's an additional six feet of distance achieved through sheer grit.

That field goal will stand the test of time, and it is likely not going to be broken for years to come. When it comes to last-second clutch wins, there is no one as efficient as Justin Tucker has been of late.

Tucker also boasts the highest percentage of kicks made since 1938. His 90.578% leads the pack. Tucker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame when he retires.

The Baltimore Ravens should hope that Tucker doesn't plan to retire anytime soon as they improve to a 3-0 record this season. They will likely turn to Tucker to aid their run at another Super Bowl ring.

