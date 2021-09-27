5 Longest field goals in NFL history: Justin Tucker breaks record with 66-yard game-winner

History was made today after Justin Tucker converted a record-breaking 66-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Detroit Lions 19-17.
In light of Tucker's incredible feat, here's a look at the longest field goals in NFL history.
Which field goal is the most impressive?
#5 - David Akers - 63 yards (2012)
David Akers kicked a monster 63-yard field goal for the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. Even more impressive was that Akers tied the record for the longest field goal at the age of 38.
Akers's field goals in this game were instrumental, as his three conversions in the first half helped the San Franciso 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 30-22.
#4 - Jason Elam - 63 yards (1998)
Former Denver Broncos kicker Jason Elam also converted a 63-yard attempt against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 1998 NFL season. Elam's kick came at the end of the first half.
The Broncos would go on to defeat the Jaguars 37-24.
#3 Tom Dempsey - 63 yards (1970)
The original 63-yard field goal came back in 1970. Tom Dempsey of the New Orleans Saints broke the previous record with a game-winning kick against the Detroit Lions.
The Saints were down 16-17 and instead of going for a hail mary to win the game, Dempsey was called upon to write his name in the history books. It was a record-breaking game-winning field goal that stood for 28 years.
The previous record for a field goal was 56 yards.
#2 Matt Prater - 64 yards (2013)
Matt Prater converted a 62-yard field goal attempt in Week 2, only two yards short of his personal best and previous NFL record of 64 yards.
During a regular-season game in 2013, the Denver Broncos led 41-7 against the Tennessee Titans. So instead of punting the ball away, they decided to let Prater attempt a 64-yard field goal.
The Broncos would dismantle the Titans with a final score of 51-28 and Prater wrote his name in the history books.
#1 Justin Tucker - 66 yards (2021)
As mentioned above, Justin Tucker just did the impossible and kicked a game-winning 66-yard field goal.
The Baltimore Ravens had only one shot left to win the game as they trailed the Detroit Lions by 17-16. Justin Tucker missed a field goal earlier in the 1st quarter and made up for it by drilling the longest field goal in NFL history.
The record-breaking 66-yard conversion allowed the Baltimore Ravens to improve to a 2-1 record and sit in a three-way tie at the top of the AFC North standings alongside the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.