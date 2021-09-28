3 Most accurate kickers in NFL history

Most agree that Justin Tucker is the greatest kicker in NFL history. He is as clutch as can be, making a perfect 16 for 16 field goals attempted in the final minute of regulation in his career. This includes his spectacular kick this past weekend. He scored the game-winning field goal against the Lions as the clock expired. It was the longest field goal made in NFL history at 66 yards.

This amazing accomplishment by Tucker is now in the NFL history books. In addition to his clutch statistics, his career accuracy is incredible as well. Is he the most accurate kicker in NFL history? Is he at least in the top three? The criteria for this ranking system is a minimum of 100 games played and 200 field goals attempted.

Justin Tucker has now made 50 straight field goals in the 4th quarter or OT. 50!



Of those 50, 21 have been from 40+ yards, 7 from 50+ yards and 1 from 66, the longest in NFL History.



He's *never* missed a kick in the final minute of regulation (16-for-16).



Incredible.

Most accurate kickers in NFL history

#3 Mike Vanderjagt

Now retired, Mike Vanderjagt has one of the greatest kicking careers in NFL history. He made 230 of his 266 field goal attempts for an impressive 86.47 career percentage. Even better was his success in kicking extra points, only missing two of his 379 career attempts for a 99.5 percentage mark. This was before the league increased the PAT distance, but being almost perfect is still worth mentioning.

#2 Robbie Gould

Now in his 17th season in the NFL, Robbie Gould has been extremely consistent and reliable in his career. He is the all-time leading points scorer in Chicago Bears history and currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers. He has only missed one of his 120 career kicks from under 30 yards. His career percentage of 86.48 is the second-best in NFL history of all eligible kickers.

#1 Justin Tucker

It should come as no surprise that Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. His career 90.6 field goal percentage is easily the highest mark for any kicker that meets the criteria. He has never missed a kick under 30 yards in 77 career attempts. He also has a stellar record on deep kicks, making 71 percent of his attempts of 50 yards or more.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



Tucker has played his whole career outside in the elements, not a dome.



Tucker has played his whole career outside in the elements, not a dome. #Ravens

Tucker is now in his 10th NFL season, all with the Baltimore Ravens. He has never missed a game to this point in his career. At only 31 years old, he has plenty of time to continue adding to his legacy. He made over 90 percent of his field goal attempts in six of his nine completed seasons, proving he is the greatest kicker in NFL history.

