3 most hyped sons of NFL players who failed to live up to expectations

When former NFL players have sons who also play football in high school and college, they often receive a ton of hype because of their recognizable names. Being associated with a big name isn't enough to have a successful career, as sometimes these players fail to live up to their high expectations. Here are three such examples.

#2 - Chris Simms, son of Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms

Phil Simms helped the New York Giants win two Super Bowl rings and was selected as the MVP of the game in one of them. When his son Chris Simms played college football with the Texas Longhorns, he was often hyped up despite his relatively average skillset as a quarterback.

Chris Simms was selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earned the starting job during his second season with the team. He was never really able to get things going, completing just 58 percent of his career passes with 12 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He has made just 16 career starts.

#2 - Kellen Winslow II, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow

Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow II

Kellen Winslow is one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He was selected to five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame while twice leading the entire league in receptions. His son Kellen Winslow II was a superstar with the Miami Hurricanes during his college football career and received massive hype.

The Cleveland Browns selected Winslow with the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. While he put together a decent career, including being selected to one Pro Bowl, he never quite turned into the generational player he was projected to be. Several injuries and off-the-field issues may have hindered his progress.

#1 - Bobby Carpenter, son of NFL FB Rob Carpenter

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bobby Carpenter

Rob Carpenter spent ten years as a fullback for three different teams. He is best known for his time with the Houston Oilers, sharing the backfield with the legendary Earl Campbell.

Rob Carpenter's son Bobby Carpenter was an elite linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes before being selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 18th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Bobby Carpenter was a beast for those Tressel-era defenses

Bobby Carpenter is not just one of the most disappointing second-generation players in NFL history but also one of the biggest draft busts of all time. He was supposed to be a lock as a major contributor but ended up only starting ten games across seven unproductive seasons.

