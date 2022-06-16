5 Dallas Cowboys stars you may have forgot won a Super Bowl during the 1990s dynasty

The Dallas Cowboys from the 1990s decade have been one of the greatest teams ever assembled in NFL history. During a four-year stretch between the 1992 and 1995 NFL seasons, they recorded a 10-1 postseason record while collecting three Super Bowl rings.

The Cowboys roster was loaded with superstars. They featured the legendary "triplets" on offense, quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin. The squad also featured a strong defense that starred Prime Time Deion Sanders and Darren Woodson.

While the roster shone bright with NFL stars, there were also many more huge contributors during their epic run. Names that are usually overlooked when recalling the famous dynasty. Here are five of the unsung heroes of the team who had a crucial impact on their success without receiving as much of the recognition.

#5 - Daryl "Moose" Johnston

Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston

While Daryl Johnston's contributions didn't necessarily show up on the stat sheet, he was a crucial part of the Cowboys' success. Moose was the lead blocker for the explosive Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, in Jimmy Johnson's Power-I running scheme.

Smith himself has said many times that he owes much of his career success to the Cowboys' incredible offensive line, as well as Moose clearing out the holes for him. Moose was a member of all three Super Bowl teams.

#4 - James Washington

Dallas Cowboys safety James Washington

James Washington spent just five seasons with the Cowboys, but won a ring in two of them. While his overall career is relatively unspectacular, he made crucial plays that directly contributed to postseason victories for Dallas.

Kevin Gallagher @KevG163



Trailing the heavy underdog Bills 13-6 early in the third,



Emmitt Smith then rushes 7 times for 61 yards and the winning score on the next drive. Super Bowl XXVIII, today in 1994

During his two championship seasons, Washington recorded three postseason interceptions, including two in Super Bowls. He also returned a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown during a Super Bowl victory over the Buffalo Bills.

#3 - Jay Novacek

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jay Novacek

Jay Novacek played just six seasons with the Cowboys, but proved himself to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his stint with the team. Though he played in the shadow of Michael Irvin, he made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons while earning two All-Pro selections. The tight end was also a member of all three Super Bowl teams during their dynasty.

October 6, 1991: Cowboys 20 - Packers 17 • Jay Novacek catches 11 balls for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Novacek played in five postseasons for the Cowboys, accumulating 62 receptions for 645 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He elevated his game in three Super Bowl appearances, combining for 17 receptions for 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns, proving to be a reliable target for Aikman.

#2 - Ken Norton Jr.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Ken Norton Jr.

Ken Norton Jr. is the only player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl ring in three consecutive seasons. He was with the Cowboys for their two consecutive championships during the 1992 and 1993 seasons before joining the San Francisco 49ers for another one in the 1994 season.

Norton was incredibly important during the Dallas Cowboys’ run through the 1992 NFL playoffs. Across three victories, he recorded an interception and recovered two fumbles, including one that he returned for a touchdown during the Super Bowl against the Buffalo Bills.

#1 - Alvin Harper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Alvin Harper

Alvin Harper was another receiver who had to play second fiddle to the spectacle that was Michael Irvin. The wideout played with the Cowboys for four consecutive seasons and won a Super Bowl ring in two of them. He exceeded 550 receiving yards during three of those seasons, while performing extensively during the postseason.

✭PETER✭ @schtz_peter



Alvin Harper seals the trip to the superbowl 70 beautiful Yards

While Harper averaged just 34 yards per game during his regular-season career, he nearly doubled that to 66 yards per game during his postseason career. He also recorded four postseason touchdowns, including one in the Super Bowl.

