3 landing spots for former Cowboys star Dez Bryant

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar wide receiver Dez Bryant is reportedly looking to make a comeback for the 2022 NFL season. Bryant last played during the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens, when he appeared in six games. Prior to that, he had not played at all since the 2017 season.

The receiver spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cowboys and was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL at the time. He was selected to three Pro Bowls and was once chosen as a first-team All-Pro. At the peak of his production, he exceeded 85 receptions for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons.

Despite his long absence from consistent playing time, the receiver is still just 33 years old entering the 2022 NFL season and could have plenty left in the tank for a team looking for help at the wide receiver position.

Here are three potential landing spots that make sense for Bryant if he does make his return to the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

#1 - Arizona Cardinals

Bryant has announced that if he were to return to the NFL, his first choice for a potential landing spot would be the Arizona Cardinals. He had this to say in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“Kyler, the coach, I love the swagger over there. I just love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins, that’s my boy. We real close.”

The Cardinals acquired Marquise Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL offseason, but they could potentially be in the market for another wide receiver after DeAndre Hopkins was recently suspended. They also lost Christian Kirk during the free agency period.

#2 - New York Jets

The former superstar recently went on Twitter to point out that the New York Jets have been building something strong, especially during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jets have been actively adding talent to their roster over the last couple of years as they look to rebuild their team. Bryant could potentially give them a solid veteran presence while adding depth to their wide receiver group.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

A return to his former team is not out of the question for the wide receiver. The Dallas Cowboys traded away top wide receiver Amari Cooper during the offseason and also lost Cedrick Wilson during the free agency period. A reunion would give them some additional depth on their offense.

While it seems that a the receiver is considering making a return to the NFL, it is not clear as to which of these teams will land him. With receivers coming at a hefty price these days, he could be an astute piece of business.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dez Bryant return to the NFL? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell