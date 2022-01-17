Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight against LA Rams?

DeAndre Hopkins is hoping to make his return to action at some point during the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, he will be unable to do so when the Arizona Cardinals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Monday Night Football. Hopkins missed the final four games of the regular season and will be out for at least one more.

DeAndre Hopkins will not be ready to make his return in the first round of the NFL Playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. The team is optimistic that he will be able to play at some point this postseason if they are to advance further.

Hopkins last played in Week 14 against the Rams before suffering a knee injury that ended his regular season.

Losing Hopkins to injury has been a huge blow to the Arizona Cardinals. He is their top wide receiver and one of the biggest threats in the red zone. In just ten games played this season, Hopkins recorded eight touchdown receptions.

The Cardinals haven't been quite the same without him this season, and their record proves it. In the ten games that Hopkins played this season, the Cardinals achieved an impressive 8-2 overall record. They fell to just a 3-4 record in the seven total games that he was unable to play in. This demonstrates his major impact on the Cardinals' overall success.

In addition to his own individual production, Hopkins' presence on the field opens up all of the other options in the passing game. Hopkins draws a ton of attention from opposing defenses and often draws double teams and extra coverage. This allows for the rest of their supporting cast to have more room to operate in the offense.

Hopkins has been the most reliable option for quarterback Kyler Murray. He is the wide receiver that Murray trusts the most in the red zone as well as in crucial situations such as third downs. In 26 games since joining the Cardinals, Hopkins has recorded 157 receptions for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the leaders of the Cardinals, and they hope to get him back at some point in the NFL Playoffs if they are able to advance further. Their first test comes against the Rams in the Wild Card round. It was a difficult match-up, and even more so without their superstar wide receiver.

