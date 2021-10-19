5 NFL Teams that could break the Arizona Cardinals' unbeaten run 

The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining unbeaten team in the 2021 NFL season. They have a perfect 6-0 record as they continue to impress on a weekly basis. Kyler Murray is an early favorite for the NFL MVP title and the Arizona Cardinals are firmly at the top of the NFL Power Rankings. Are there any teams in the NFL that can beat the Arizona Cardinals this year?

Who can derail the Arizona Cardinals' perfect season?

#1 - Green Bay Packers in Week 8

The Arizona Cardinals should have no problem with the Houston Texans in Week 7. So, their next real test is in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have been dominant in recent weeks, helping the Packers to a five-game winning streak. Their offense is more than capable of keeping up with the Arizona Cardinals and they have a real shot to upset them.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers in Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals go on the road in Week 9 for a divisional battle with the San Francisco 49ers, who they struggled against in their first meeting this season. They only scored 17 points against the 49ers defense, compared to scoring more than 30 against their other five opponents. The 49ers may have figured out a way to slow down Kyler Murray.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 and Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks still have two chances to take down the undefeated Arizona Cardinals this season. As long as Russell Wilson fully recovers from his injury, the Seahawks always have a fighting chance against anyone. He is a master at finding ways to win games and has the proper offensive weapons to assist him.

#4 - Los Angeles Rams in Week 14

The entire NFC West division is capable of making a run this season at a Super Bowl. That includes the Los Angeles Rams, who are widely considered to be one of the top three teams in the NFL right now. They have a balanced offense and an opportunistic defense. They were dominated by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 but are anxious to get another shot at them.

#5 - Dallas Cowboys in Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals have an intriguing matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. It will be a battle between two of the most exciting offenses in a likely shootout. There is a long way to go before this game arrives, but if the Arizona Cardinals are still undefeated, the Dallas Cowboys will have a real chance to spoil their perfect season.

