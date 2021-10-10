Russell Wilson injury: When will Seahawks QB return from finger surgery?

Russell Wilson injured his finger playing for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. While the severity of the injury was not immediately known, it was clear that Russell Wilson would have to spend an extended period on the sidelines.

And that is exactly how it has panned out as Russell Wilson had to undergo surgery on his injured finger.

When will Russell Wilson return from finger surgery?

There is no fixed timeline for these kinds of injuries as they take time to heal. However, all reports indicate that Russell Wilson is aiming to return by Week 10.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GameDay Kickoff: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is targeting Week 10 against the #Packers to return, which would be best-case scenario after having 3 pins inserted into his middle finger for an impact fracture – one of two injuries on that finger. From @GameDay Kickoff: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is targeting Week 10 against the #Packers to return, which would be best-case scenario after having 3 pins inserted into his middle finger for an impact fracture – one of two injuries on that finger. https://t.co/O77GS3jcvJ

While that may not be the best news for Seahawks fans, it can still be considered the best-case scenario. Considering the bye week, Russell Wilson will only be out for three games.

If all goes to plan, he should be back for the game against the Green Bay Packers on November 14th, which is right after the Seahawks have their bye week. If he cannot make it by then, then the next game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 is the target.

The timeframe comes as somewhat of a relief to the Seahawks organization and fanbase because the initial prognosis was much more deflating for the fans.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show. Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show.

Are we going to see Russell Wilson on the field for sure on Week 10 or 11?

There is no assurance that Russell Wilson will be definitively back by Week 10. With these kinds of injuries, it is notoriously difficult to predict the timescale.

Wilson suffered an extensor tendon rupture on his mallet finger on his throwing hand. This has been further compounded by a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.

Also Read

He had the surgery on Friday after consultation with a specialist. The surgery required three pins to stabilize his finger. This will require Russell Wilson to wear a cast for a few weeks before he can get back to conditioning exercises again.

This will be the first time that Russell Wilson has missed a game in his NFL career. Considering how brutal the sport of football is, it is quite a surprise that he held out that long without an injury. Instead, veteran quarterback Geno Smith will take the reins and get the chance to show his own mettle while Wilson is out.

Edited by LeRon Haire